GM Puts Pandemic in Rearview Mirror

Automakers have sprinted out of their pandemic lockdowns.

Nov 5th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1212690216
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in $4 billion in profit over three months, after a short money-losing stretch as the spread of COVID-19 shut down all U.S. auto factories.

Automakers have sprinted out of their pandemic lockdowns, and GM's big quarter follows similar performances at crosstown rivals Ford and Fiat. All three blew past Wall Street's sales and profit projections.

Last week, Fiat Chrysler reported a $1.4 billion quarterly profit. Ford earned $2.39 billion, triple Wall Street projections.

While shares are down for the year, the stock of all three automakers has surged in the past three months. Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 6% before the opening bell Thursday.

GM's adjusted earnings were $2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Street's per-share projections of $1.43, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue of $35.5 billion was about in line.

The company swung back strongly from a $806 million loss in the second quarter when it was restarting factories shuttered for safety during the early stages of the pandemic.

Auto sales across the globe have bounced back strongly, particularly in China, which has held additional coronavirus outbreaks in check. GM's sales in China jumped 12% in the third quarter, with sales of its Buick and Cadillac brands both rising more than 25%.

In the U.S., GM’s most profitable market where the pandemic has gone largely unchecked, sales fell 9.9% in the third quarter compared with a year ago.

That's still were a dramatic improvement over the 34% sales drop in the second quarter. And sales improved sequentially each month in the most recent quarter, the automaker said, an encouraging trend.

GM’s profit was boosted by higher-priced pickup trucks and large SUVs, which have seen strong sales in the U.S. through the pandemic. It was the best quarter on record for GM's Chevrolet Blazer. Sales of the Cadillac XT6 spiked 45% in the U.S. over last year. Large pickups also sold well.

GM is also pumping $2 billion into its Spring Hill, Tennessee manufacturing plant to push its transition to produce electric vehicles.

More
Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James.
Army Corps Reconsidering Permit for $9.4B Plastics Complex
Environmental and community groups sued to overturn the permit, saying the Corps took only a cursory look at probable environmental effects.
Nov 5th, 2020
A salvaging crew prepares to attach chains to lift to a metro train carriage off the whale's tail.
Cranes Lift Dutch Runaway Train Off Whale Sculpture
No one was hurt, thanks to the whale tail's unlikely catch.
Nov 4th, 2020
East Los Angeles voter Laura Cortez, 54, with her granddaughter Daniela 6, walk after casting her ballot in-person on Election Day.
Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Win in Calif. Vote
The measure keeps drivers classified as independent contractors.
Nov 4th, 2020
Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar.
Where Are Our Self-Driving Cars?
It seems fully autonomous vehicles are, alas, still in the future.
Nov 4th, 2020
Train derailment in Mauriceville, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020.
Last Evacuation from Southeast Texas Train Derailment Lifted
Schools near the derailment site will reopen Tuesday.
Nov 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1184854365 (2)
Pilots Say FAA Proposal for Boeing Max Training Needs Work
The training in question directs pilots on how to handle nose-down pitch, which has led to two deadly crashes.
Nov 3rd, 2020
I Stock 992217126 (1)
Man Guilty in Scheme to Ship Military Boats to China
He faces up to 15 years in prison.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Damien Marc Ceo Of Jpb Système (002)
Aerospace CEO: Spread Your Wings to Spread the Risk
"This year has served as a stark reminder ... that our desire to innovate should be unceasing, as should our desire to constantly drive our technology into relevant, yet unchartered territories."
Nov 3rd, 2020
Photo 1586125674857 4eb86880905d
Google Ad Costs, Not its Alleged Monopoly, Irk Businesses
Companies covet the top spots in Google results — but if too many vie for them, the cost can jump out of reach.
Nov 2nd, 2020
This photo shows the outside of a Charleston, S.C., condominium belonging to Eugene Zurlo on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Trump Administration Funds Plasma Company Based in Owner's Condo
The well-connected GOP donor's company may be in line for as much as $65 million in taxpayer dollars.
Nov 2nd, 2020
New cars wait to be transported from a port Yantai in east China's Shandong province Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Chinese Manufacturing Expands at Slower Pace
The recovery has helped large manufacturers more than smaller ones.
Nov 2nd, 2020
FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, April 4, 2017.
Ohio Utility at Center of $60 Million Bribery Case Fires CEO
Until now, FirstEnergy and its executives have denied any wrongdoing.
Nov 2nd, 2020