Ford Recalls Over 375K Explorers

A reported suspension problem has caused 13 crashes.

Nov 5th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 948223874
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes.

The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017. They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

The automaker said Wednesday that in places where corrosion is common, the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link provides more weight on the rear tires so they stay firmly on the ground.

Six people have been hurt in the crashes, the company said.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.

States included in the recall are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin plus Washington, D.C. Also included are the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Quebec.

More
Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James.
Army Corps Reconsidering Permit for $9.4B Plastics Complex
Environmental and community groups sued to overturn the permit, saying the Corps took only a cursory look at probable environmental effects.
Nov 5th, 2020
A salvaging crew prepares to attach chains to lift to a metro train carriage off the whale's tail.
Cranes Lift Dutch Runaway Train Off Whale Sculpture
No one was hurt, thanks to the whale tail's unlikely catch.
Nov 4th, 2020
East Los Angeles voter Laura Cortez, 54, with her granddaughter Daniela 6, walk after casting her ballot in-person on Election Day.
Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Win in Calif. Vote
The measure keeps drivers classified as independent contractors.
Nov 4th, 2020
Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar.
Where Are Our Self-Driving Cars?
It seems fully autonomous vehicles are, alas, still in the future.
Nov 4th, 2020
Train derailment in Mauriceville, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020.
Last Evacuation from Southeast Texas Train Derailment Lifted
Schools near the derailment site will reopen Tuesday.
Nov 3rd, 2020
I Stock 1184854365 (2)
Pilots Say FAA Proposal for Boeing Max Training Needs Work
The training in question directs pilots on how to handle nose-down pitch, which has led to two deadly crashes.
Nov 3rd, 2020
I Stock 992217126 (1)
Man Guilty in Scheme to Ship Military Boats to China
He faces up to 15 years in prison.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Damien Marc Ceo Of Jpb Système (002)
Aerospace CEO: Spread Your Wings to Spread the Risk
"This year has served as a stark reminder ... that our desire to innovate should be unceasing, as should our desire to constantly drive our technology into relevant, yet unchartered territories."
Nov 3rd, 2020
Photo 1586125674857 4eb86880905d
Google Ad Costs, Not its Alleged Monopoly, Irk Businesses
Companies covet the top spots in Google results — but if too many vie for them, the cost can jump out of reach.
Nov 2nd, 2020
This photo shows the outside of a Charleston, S.C., condominium belonging to Eugene Zurlo on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Trump Administration Funds Plasma Company Based in Owner's Condo
The well-connected GOP donor's company may be in line for as much as $65 million in taxpayer dollars.
Nov 2nd, 2020
New cars wait to be transported from a port Yantai in east China's Shandong province Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Chinese Manufacturing Expands at Slower Pace
The recovery has helped large manufacturers more than smaller ones.
Nov 2nd, 2020
FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, April 4, 2017.
Ohio Utility at Center of $60 Million Bribery Case Fires CEO
Until now, FirstEnergy and its executives have denied any wrongdoing.
Nov 2nd, 2020