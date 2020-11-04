Cranes Lift Dutch Runaway Train Off Whale Sculpture

No one was hurt, thanks to the whale tail's unlikely catch.

Nov 4th, 2020
Associated Press
A salvaging crew prepares to attach chains to lift to a metro train carriage off the whale's tail.
A salvaging crew prepares to attach chains to lift to a metro train carriage off the whale's tail.
Associated Press

SPIJKENISSE, Netherlands (AP) — The front carriage of a Dutch metro train that landed on a sculpture of a whale's tail after plowing through the end of an elevated section of rails was painstakingly lifted clear of the artwork Tuesday and lowered to the ground.

The train was left precariously balanced on the whale's tail 10 meters (33 feet) above the ground Monday, after plunging off the end of a metro line in Spijkenisse, a town on the southern edge of Rotterdam.

Two large yellow cranes worked in tandem Tuesday, placing chains around the front and rear of the train's foremost carriage to support it. In an operation that started at dawn and lasted into the darkness of evening, workers also cut it loose from another carriage and removed its wheels before the train was lowered slowly to the ground.

About 30 people watching the operation cheered as the front carriage finally was separated from the rest of the train amid gathering darkness and cheered again when it was deposited on the ground.

The train was empty at the time it crashed onto the sculpture and the driver escaped unhurt, thanks to the whale tail's unlikely catch.

The local security authority said the driver was interviewed by police Monday as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash and allowed to go home.

More
I Stock 992217126 (1)
Man Guilty in Scheme to Ship Military Boats to China
He faces up to 15 years in prison.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Damien Marc Ceo Of Jpb Système (002)
Aerospace CEO: Spread Your Wings to Spread the Risk
"This year has served as a stark reminder ... that our desire to innovate should be unceasing, as should our desire to constantly drive our technology into relevant, yet unchartered territories."
Nov 3rd, 2020
Photo 1586125674857 4eb86880905d
Google Ad Costs, Not its Alleged Monopoly, Irk Businesses
Companies covet the top spots in Google results — but if too many vie for them, the cost can jump out of reach.
Nov 2nd, 2020
This photo shows the outside of a Charleston, S.C., condominium belonging to Eugene Zurlo on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Trump Administration Funds Plasma Company Based in Owner's Condo
The well-connected GOP donor's company may be in line for as much as $65 million in taxpayer dollars.
Nov 2nd, 2020
New cars wait to be transported from a port Yantai in east China's Shandong province Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Chinese Manufacturing Expands at Slower Pace
The recovery has helped large manufacturers more than smaller ones.
Nov 2nd, 2020
FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, April 4, 2017.
Ohio Utility at Center of $60 Million Bribery Case Fires CEO
Until now, FirstEnergy and its executives have denied any wrongdoing.
Nov 2nd, 2020
I Stock 998855758
2 More Ex-eBay Employees Admit to Roles in Harassment Scheme
One of the employees sent live spiders to the couple's residence.
Oct 30th, 2020
I Stock 1224036010
US Wages and Benefits Grow at Sluggish Pace
For the year ending in September, wages and benefits increased 2.4%, the slowest pace in three years.
Oct 30th, 2020
Dramatic representation of the theft in progress.
Lawn Robot Messages Owner for Help, Foils Thief
When he went outside to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted the culprit.
Oct 30th, 2020
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelan President: Key Oil Refinery Attacked; 2 Detained
The alleged attack toppled a large tower at the Amuay Refinery on the Caribbean coast.
Oct 29th, 2020
Cars are lined up at a Volkswagen car dealer in Essen, Germany.
Volkswagen Returns to Profit as Global Auto Markets Recover
Car sales in September increased over the same month a year earlier for the first time this year.
Oct 29th, 2020
A help wanted sign is displayed at car wash in Indianapolis.
Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000, but New Infections a Threat
Employers may be forced to slash more jobs during the winter.
Oct 29th, 2020