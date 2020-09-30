California Sues US Regulator in Bid to Deter 'Ghost Guns'

The lawsuit says the state is now home to 18 of the 80 known online ghost gun retailers.

Sep 30th, 2020
Don Thompson
ATF agent poses with homemade rifles, or 'ghost guns.'
ATF agent poses with homemade rifles, or "ghost guns."
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Backed by the fathers of two slain children, California's attorney general sued the Trump administration on Tuesday in an effort to crack down on “ghost guns” that can be built from parts and make it difficult to track or regulate owners.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives doesn't consider the do-it-yourself kits to be firearms, so buyers don't have to undergo the usual background checks and in most states the guns are not required to have serial numbers.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's lawsuit asks a federal judge in San Francisco to order the agency to change its policy, arguing that it violates the common definition of a firearm under federal law and that the agency's decision in 2006 to stop considering the parts as firearms was arbitrary and capricious.

Agency spokeswoman April Langwell said the ATF does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit was called frivolous and “another outrageous example of Attorney General Becerra attacking law-abiding gun owners" by Brandon Combs, president of the Sacramento, California-based Firearms Policy Coalition that promotes gun-owners' rights.

Plaintiff Bryan Muehlberger said he had never heard of ghost guns before November, when his 15-year-old daughter, Gracie Anne Muehlberger, was one of two students killed with one at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

Student Nathaniel Berhow, 16, also wounded three other people before killing himself. Frank Blackwell, the father of 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell, the other slain student, also is a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“Anyone, and I mean anyone, can buy these totally unregulated kits with just an internet connection and a credit card, and that’s how my daughter’s killer got his murder weapon," Muehlberger said.

As a test earlier this year, he used his daughter's name and his own credit card to order a ghost gun kit in about two minutes from an online dealer.

Becerra said ghost guns were used in mass shootings that each killed five people in Santa Monica in 2013 and Tehama County in 2017.

Ghost gun seizures by the state Department of Justice jumped 512% between 2018 and 2019. The number of such weapons recovered in Los Angeles more than doubled from 182 in 2015 to 444 last year.

Law enforcement agencies reported a 940% jump in San Diego and a 51% increase in San Jose from 2017 to 2018, the suit says, without providing actual numbers of weapons seized.

The weapons now make up 30% of guns recovered in California, said Hannah Shearer, litigation director at the Giffords Law Center that also is a party in the lawsuit.

California is now home to 18 of the 80 known online ghost gun retailers, double the number from six years ago and the most of any state, according to the lawsuit.

“The only logical intended result of a ghost gun kit is that it will become a firearm,” Becerra said. “They are fast becoming the weapons of choice for illegal gun traffickers, for organized criminal gangs, and unfortunately for mass murderers as well.”

At issue are so-called “80 percent receivers and frames” that Becerra said can be sold by unlicensed dealers and made into untraceable firearms at home. ATF policy holds that the kits have not yet reached the stage where they can be considered firearms subject to the usual federal firearms statutes that include a ban on sales to minors or those who have criminal convictions, a history of domestic violence, serious mental illness or drug addiction.

Combs, of the firearms organization, said the agency's policy “is both legally sound and common sense. Under Becerra’s utterly absurd interpretation of law, flat pieces of metal at Home Depot would be treated as firearms and chunks of aluminum would be so-called ‘ghost guns’."

The Everytown for Gun Safety group and four cities — Chicago; Columbia, South Carolina; San Jose, California; and Syracuse, New York — filed a similar lawsuit last month in federal court in New York.

If the federal government changes its interpretation now, “All that does is turn a bunch of people into accidental criminals,” said Chuck Michel, an attorney representing the California Rifle and Pistol Association, which lobbies for gun owners' rights.

California requires the owners of such home-made weapons to apply to Becerra’s Department of Justice for serial numbers. Most states do not have that requirement.

““If you can assemble Ikea furniture, you can definitely build a ghost gun,” said Shearer of the Giffords Law Center. “This has opened the biggest loophole you can imagine in our federal and state gun laws.”

More
Shot from a television screen shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan.
Opposition Team Criticizes Enbridge Plans for Oil Tunnel
Two geologists say they found numerous shortcomings with the company's proposals.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 681852180
SEC: Fiat Chrysler to Pay $9.5M for Misleading Investors
The automaker made incomplete disclosures about an internal audit of its vehicle emissions systems.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 1160442159
Seattle-Area Amazon Employee Charged With Insider Trading
Regulators allege she leaked confidential company information to family members, allowing them to make nearly $1.4 million.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 643435742
EPA Ridicules California's Proposed Ban of New Gas Cars
The agency's chief noted the state's "record of rolling blackouts."
Sep 29th, 2020
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon to Hold Prime Day in October
The pandemic forced the company to postpone the sales event from July.
Sep 28th, 2020
I Stock 476733098
New Rule May Strip Pollution Protections from Popular Lakes
A little-noticed provision classifies cooling ponds as parts of waste treatment systems.
Sep 28th, 2020
119 Thumb
Old TV Takes Out Entire Town's Internet
As a last resort, the internet provider explored the possibility that a phenomenon called “SHINE” was in play.
Sep 25th, 2020
Apple logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla.
EU Commission Appeals After Losing Apple $15B Tax Case
The EU's General Court ruled that the commission wrongly declared in 2016 that Apple was given illegal state aid.
Sep 25th, 2020
People board a bus outside Waterloo station in London.
Drugmaker Novavax Begins Late-Stage Vaccine Trial in UK
The trial will involve 10,000 people between the ages of 18 and 84.
Sep 25th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
AI and Automation - Post-Pandemic
Unparalleled challenges are propelling even cautious companies to adopt disruptive tech in dealing with irregular demands and the resulting need for production agility.
Sep 25th, 2020
Clothes dryers are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot in Boston.
Orders for Big-Ticket Manufactured Goods Tick Up Just 0.4%
It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July.
Sep 25th, 2020
The Ring Always Home Cam, still needs approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, but Amazon said it expects to sell it next year at $250.
Amazon's Flying Camera Will Check to See if You Left the Stove On
The drone will automatically take flight if there's movement in the house to show you what's going on.
Sep 25th, 2020