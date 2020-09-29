SEC: Fiat Chrysler to Pay $9.5M for Misleading Investors

The automaker made incomplete disclosures about an internal audit of its vehicle emissions systems.

Sep 29th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 681852180
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler will pay $9.5 million to settle charges from U.S. securities regulators that it misled investors about emissions control problems.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that the Italian-American automaker made incomplete disclosures to investors about an internal audit of its vehicle emissions systems.

The agency says that in February of 2016, FCA said in a news release and in its annual report that the audit determined its vehicles complied with emissions regulations.

But the audit wasn't a comprehensive review of the company's compliance, the SEC said. About the same time, engineers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board raised concerns about emissions systems in some FCA diesel engines.

The SEC said that Fiat Chrysler agreed not to violate reporting provisions of U.S. securities laws. The company did not admit to or deny the agency's findings.

Last year Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars, including a $300 million fine to the U.S. government, to settle allegations that it cheated on diesel emissions tests. Fiat Chrysler has maintained that it didn’t deliberately scheme to cheat and the company didn’t admit wrongdoing.

Also last year, the SEC said Fiat Chrysler would pay $40 million to settle allegations that it misled investors by overstating monthly sales numbers over a five-year period.

More
I Stock 476733098
New Rule May Strip Pollution Protections from Popular Lakes
A little-noticed provision classifies cooling ponds as parts of waste treatment systems.
Sep 28th, 2020
119 Thumb
Old TV Takes Out Entire Town's Internet
As a last resort, the internet provider explored the possibility that a phenomenon called “SHINE” was in play.
Sep 25th, 2020
Apple logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla.
EU Commission Appeals After Losing Apple $15B Tax Case
The EU's General Court ruled that the commission wrongly declared in 2016 that Apple was given illegal state aid.
Sep 25th, 2020
People board a bus outside Waterloo station in London.
Drugmaker Novavax Begins Late-Stage Vaccine Trial in UK
The trial will involve 10,000 people between the ages of 18 and 84.
Sep 25th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
AI and Automation - Post-Pandemic
Unparalleled challenges are propelling even cautious companies to adopt disruptive tech in dealing with irregular demands and the resulting need for production agility.
Sep 25th, 2020
Clothes dryers are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot in Boston.
Orders for Big-Ticket Manufactured Goods Tick Up Just 0.4%
It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July.
Sep 25th, 2020
The Ring Always Home Cam, still needs approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, but Amazon said it expects to sell it next year at $250.
Amazon's Flying Camera Will Check to See if You Left the Stove On
The drone will automatically take flight if there's movement in the house to show you what's going on.
Sep 25th, 2020
Chinese health officials attend a press conference held to discuss COVID-19 vaccine-related issue.
China Aims to Make 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses a Year
American pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna aim to produce a billion doses each in 2021 as well.
Sep 25th, 2020
A closed sign hangs in the window of a barber shop.
Jobless Claims at 870,000 as Fraud and Backlogs Cloud Data
Since spring, about half the jobs that were initially lost have been recovered.
Sep 24th, 2020
Thumb 118 2
Airbus Reveals Zero-Emission Concept Aircraft
Its hurdles, however, are significant.
Sep 24th, 2020
Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen.
Former VW Boss Faces Trial on 2nd Set of Charges
Prosecutors allege the former CEO knew about the installation of illegal "defeat devices" in about 500,000 cars.
Sep 24th, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
US Experts Vow 'No Cutting Corners' as Vaccine Tests Expand
Hopes are high that answers about at least one of several candidates could come by year's end.
Sep 24th, 2020