Closing Date of GM-Nikola Partnership May Be Delayed

A regulatory filing says either side can end the deal if it doesn't close by Dec. 3.

Sep 30th, 2020
Associated Press
The Nikola Two semi-truck.
The Nikola Two semi-truck.
Nikola Corp.

DETROIT (AP) — Shares in electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola fell more than 7% Tuesday after General Motors cast doubt on whether a $2 billion partnership would close as scheduled.

GM says in a statement that the deal has not closed and discussions with Nikola are continuing. Yet a news release from when the deal was announced said the companies expected to finalize it before Wednesday.

A regulatory filing by Nikola says either side can end the deal if it doesn't close by Dec. 3. GM's statements said it will provide updates when appropriate or required.

Under the partnership announced Sept. 8, GM would get an 11% stake in Nikola in exchange for engineering and building Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. GM also will supply batteries for other Nikola vehicles including heavy trucks.

But on Sept. 20, Nikola founder and Chairman Trevor Milton resigned after a Hindenburg Research, a company that's betting Nikola stock will drop, accused Nikola of fraud. Nikola denies the allegations and called them misleading.

Hindenburg said Nikola's success was an “intricate fraud,” including a video showing a truck rolling downhill to give the impression it was cruising on a highway, and stenciling the words “hydrogen electric” on the side of a vehicle that was actually powered by natural gas.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department are reportedly investigating. GM has said it did proper due diligence before entering the partnership.

Nikola shares shot up after the deal was announced, but since then have tumbled over 60%. GM's stock is down about 11% since the partnership was unveiled.

Nikola's stock closed Tuesday down $1.42, or 7.4%, at $17.88.

More
Shot from a television screen shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Michigan.
Opposition Team Criticizes Enbridge Plans for Oil Tunnel
Two geologists say they found numerous shortcomings with the company's proposals.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 681852180
SEC: Fiat Chrysler to Pay $9.5M for Misleading Investors
The automaker made incomplete disclosures about an internal audit of its vehicle emissions systems.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 1160442159
Seattle-Area Amazon Employee Charged With Insider Trading
Regulators allege she leaked confidential company information to family members, allowing them to make nearly $1.4 million.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 643435742
EPA Ridicules California's Proposed Ban of New Gas Cars
The agency's chief noted the state's "record of rolling blackouts."
Sep 29th, 2020
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon to Hold Prime Day in October
The pandemic forced the company to postpone the sales event from July.
Sep 28th, 2020
I Stock 476733098
New Rule May Strip Pollution Protections from Popular Lakes
A little-noticed provision classifies cooling ponds as parts of waste treatment systems.
Sep 28th, 2020
119 Thumb
Old TV Takes Out Entire Town's Internet
As a last resort, the internet provider explored the possibility that a phenomenon called “SHINE” was in play.
Sep 25th, 2020
Apple logo at a store in Hialeah, Fla.
EU Commission Appeals After Losing Apple $15B Tax Case
The EU's General Court ruled that the commission wrongly declared in 2016 that Apple was given illegal state aid.
Sep 25th, 2020
People board a bus outside Waterloo station in London.
Drugmaker Novavax Begins Late-Stage Vaccine Trial in UK
The trial will involve 10,000 people between the ages of 18 and 84.
Sep 25th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
AI and Automation - Post-Pandemic
Unparalleled challenges are propelling even cautious companies to adopt disruptive tech in dealing with irregular demands and the resulting need for production agility.
Sep 25th, 2020
Clothes dryers are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot in Boston.
Orders for Big-Ticket Manufactured Goods Tick Up Just 0.4%
It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July.
Sep 25th, 2020
The Ring Always Home Cam, still needs approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, but Amazon said it expects to sell it next year at $250.
Amazon's Flying Camera Will Check to See if You Left the Stove On
The drone will automatically take flight if there's movement in the house to show you what's going on.
Sep 25th, 2020