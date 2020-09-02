Drilling, Mines, Other Projects Hastened by Trump Order

The plan follows an order for agencies to scale back environmental reviews.

Sep 2nd, 2020
Matthew Brown
The Mountain Valley Pipeline route on Brush Mountain in Virginia.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline route on Brush Mountain in Virginia.
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking to fast track environmental reviews of dozens of major energy and infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic, including oil and gas drilling, hazardous fuel pipelines, wind farms and highway projects in multiple states, according to documents provided to The Associated Press.

The plan to speed up project approvals comes after President Donald Trump in June ordered the Interior Department and other agencies to scale back environmental reviews under special powers he has during the coronavirus emergency.

More than 60 projects targeted for expedited environmental reviews were detailed in an attachment to a July 15 letter from Assistant Interior Secretary Katherine MacGregor to White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow.

The letter, obtained by the Center for Biological Diversity through a freedom of information lawsuit, does not specify how the review process would be hastened. It says the specified energy, environmental and natural resource projects “are within the authority of the Secretary of the Interior to perform or advance.”

Included on Interior's list are oil and gas industry proposals such as the 5,000-well Converse gas field in Wyoming, the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal in Oregon, and the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline in Virginia.

Other projects targeted for quick review include highway improvements in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and other states; storm levees and wetlands restoration initiatives in Louisiana; the Lake Powell water pipeline in Utah; wind farms in New Mexico and off the Massachusetts coast; and mining projects in Nevada, Idaho, Colorado and Alaska.

Environmentalist Brett Hartl said the move to expedite major projects represents a “giveaway" to industries that curried favor with Trump.

“Building an LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant is not going to solve the problem that's happening in the country," said Hartl, government affairs director with the Center for Biological Diversity. “This is where we're potentially going to see environmental harm down the road, because they are skipping steps in the process."

The group sued the government in federal court to force it to release documents related to Trump's order after the group's initial request under the Freedom of Information Act was refused.

MacGregor’s letter noted that some projects had been placed on shorter schedules before Trump’s order. Some of those that were on the list were recently completed, such as last month’s approval of drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Interior Department officials did not answer questions from the AP on how the environmental reviews are being expedited and whether any rules were being waived. The bid to speed up reviews is in line with the Trump administration’s greater emphasis on reduced regulatory burdens for corporations.

A spokesman for Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in an emailed statement that the administration was taking steps to improve government decision making while still making sure environmental consequences are “thoughtfully analyzed."

“For far too long, critically important infrastructure, energy and other economic development projects have been needlessly paralyzed by federal red tape," spokesman Conner Swanson said.

The president’s June order directed federal officials to pursue emergency workarounds of bedrock environmental laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act, to hasten completion of infrastructure projects to speed economic recovery.

Swanson said the action was necessary because the virus has slowed down large segments of the society and brought massive unemployment.

More
The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.
Trump Administration Finalizes Coal Plant Pollution Rollback
The Obama-era rule aimed to curb polluted wastewater in streams, lakes and aquifers.
Sep 1st, 2020
I Stock 1174446552
Feds to Pay S.C. $600M in Plutonium Removal Deal
Tons of plutonium have accumulated over the years at a former nuclear weapons complex.
Sep 1st, 2020
A woman uses her phone as she passes by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China.
Chinese Government Complicates TikTok Sale
China recently introduced export restrictions on artificial intelligence technology.
Sep 1st, 2020
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, rear fifth from right, opens the court session as the trial resumed for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with crimes including murder for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Monday, August 31, 2020. Judges and lawyers representing relatives of the 298 people killed are expected to discuss the issue of compensation.
Lawyer: Families of MH17 Victims Want Reparation for Damages
Prosecutors allege that the missile that downed the jet was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base.
Aug 31st, 2020
Workers iron shirts in an apparel factory.
Survey: China Manufacturing Logs Feeble Growth in August
China was the first economy to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over COVID-19 in March.
Aug 31st, 2020
A man opens social media app &apos;TikTok&apos; on his cell phone.
What Does Walmart See in TikTok? Millions of Young Shoppers
Walmart has mostly failed in its efforts to break Amazon's online dominance.
Aug 31st, 2020
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX.
Elon Musk Wants YOU to Build a Brain-Computer Interface
His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside the human brain.
Aug 31st, 2020
Test flight of a manned &apos;&apos;flying car.&apos;
'Flying Car' Gets Off Ground
The motorcycle-like contraption even had a person aboard.
Aug 28th, 2020
I Stock 1141007609
More Companies Pledge to Give Workers Time to Vote
The idea isn’t entirely new, but this year, it's gaining steam.
Aug 28th, 2020
Norris Dam
Consultant to Review Utility CEO Pay After Trump Criticism
He was the nation's highest paid federal employee in his first six months on the job.
Aug 28th, 2020
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Has a New Fitness Tracker and Wants to Get Personal
The device listens to your voice and tells you when you sounded happy or sad.
Aug 28th, 2020
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the first half of a game against Oklahoma, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA Sues Under Armour, Seeking in Excess of $200M
Under Armour announced it was ending its contract with the university four years into a 15-year, $280 million deal.
Aug 27th, 2020