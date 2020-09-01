Feds to Pay S.C. $600M in Plutonium Removal Deal

Tons of plutonium have accumulated over the years at a former nuclear weapons complex.

Sep 1st, 2020
Meg Kinnard
I Stock 1174446552
iStock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After years of legal disputes, officials with the U.S. Department of Energy and South Carolina have inked a $600 million settlement over the storage of plutonium at a former nuclear weapons plant in the state, the largest legal settlement in South Carolina history.

During a news conference Monday in Columbia, state Attorney General Alan Wilson said the deal ends six years of litigation over the removal of 9.5 metric tons of plutonium that had been stored at the Savannah River Site south of Aiken.

Wilson said he expected the $600 million payment within the next 30 days. In exchange, Wilson said South Carolina will give the federal government 15 years to remove the remaining plutonium from the site, with a timeline beginning in January 2022.

“The Department of Energy is buying 15 years of peace with South Carolina as it relates to this specific issue,” Wilson said.

If none of the plutonium has been removed by Jan. 1, 2037, Wilson said federal officials will owe the state a total of $1.5 billion for failing to comply with the agreement. If the federal government removes only a portion of the plutonium, then it would be responsible for a corresponding fraction amount of the $1.5 billion total, although Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said he felt confident the federal government would remove the materials well ahead of the 2037 deadline.

“Today’s announcement is a guarantee to the people of South Carolina that plutonium will be safety removed from the state,” Brouillette said. “This settlement furthers President Trump’s mandate to all of us in the federal government, and that is to make good deals for the American people.”

Tons of plutonium have accumulated over the years at the former nuclear weapons complex along the state’s border with Georgia, some of which had been intended for use in the mixed-oxide fuel facility. The plant was part of a nonproliferation agreement with Russia, under which each country was to turn 34 metric tons of plutonium - enough to arm 17,000 warheads - into fuel for commercial nuclear reactors.

That decadeslong, multibillion-dollar mixed-oxide project was scaled down during the Obama administration, with federal officials blaming delays and cost overruns on design and constructions mistakes, as well as escalating supply costs. The actions prompted a lawsuit in which South Carolina said the federal government had made a commitment to the state and couldn’t use money intended to build the plant to shut it down.

The state ultimately dropped the suit when the administration committed to funding the project through that fiscal year. But South Carolina later sued again, seeking fines of $1 million a day because it wasn’t operational by a Jan 1, 2016, deadline, fines that capped out at $100 million.

Gov. Henry McMaster did not attend the Monday news conference and expressed his concerns about the settlement in a Sunday letter to Wilson. He wrote that he was not convinced federal officials would remove the materials in a timely manner and “cannot support a compromise that extends the existing removal deadline by up to twenty years.”

McMaster, who as South Carolina's attorney general for eight years litigated multiple deals on behalf of the state, lamented the $75 million in fees to outside counsel hired by the state to work on the “complicated and time-consuming litigation."

At Monday's news conference, Sen. Lindsey Graham bemoaned the overall failure of the mixed-oxide fuel project but said the deal was a good one for the state.

“We failed to make the world a safer place,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday, of the failure of the mixed-oxide fuel project and dissolution of the deal with Russia. “And I promise you, if I don't know if I'll be around. But if I'm not, my ghost will collect the money."

More
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, rear fifth from right, opens the court session as the trial resumed for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with crimes including murder for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Monday, August 31, 2020. Judges and lawyers representing relatives of the 298 people killed are expected to discuss the issue of compensation.
Lawyer: Families of MH17 Victims Want Reparation for Damages
Prosecutors allege that the missile that downed the jet was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base.
Aug 31st, 2020
Workers iron shirts in an apparel factory.
Survey: China Manufacturing Logs Feeble Growth in August
China was the first economy to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over COVID-19 in March.
Aug 31st, 2020
A man opens social media app &apos;TikTok&apos; on his cell phone.
What Does Walmart See in TikTok? Millions of Young Shoppers
Walmart has mostly failed in its efforts to break Amazon's online dominance.
Aug 31st, 2020
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX.
Elon Musk Wants YOU to Build a Brain-Computer Interface
His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside the human brain.
Aug 31st, 2020
Test flight of a manned &apos;&apos;flying car.&apos;
'Flying Car' Gets Off Ground
The motorcycle-like contraption even had a person aboard.
Aug 28th, 2020
I Stock 1141007609
More Companies Pledge to Give Workers Time to Vote
The idea isn’t entirely new, but this year, it's gaining steam.
Aug 28th, 2020
Norris Dam
Consultant to Review Utility CEO Pay After Trump Criticism
He was the nation's highest paid federal employee in his first six months on the job.
Aug 28th, 2020
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Has a New Fitness Tracker and Wants to Get Personal
The device listens to your voice and tells you when you sounded happy or sad.
Aug 28th, 2020
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the first half of a game against Oklahoma, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA Sues Under Armour, Seeking in Excess of $200M
Under Armour announced it was ending its contract with the university four years into a 15-year, $280 million deal.
Aug 27th, 2020
I Stock 475012074 (1)
Australia to Phase Out Waste Exports, Boost Recycling
The legislation aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons of unprocessed trash.
Aug 27th, 2020
Winds blow the smoke from a refinery.
Oil Industry Assesses Damanges From Hurricane
Oil and gas producers evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies shut down refineries in the storm's path.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.&apos;s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
FirstEnergy Had Big Stake in Tainted Nuclear Plant Bailout
Investigators say the company secretly funneled millions to secure a legislative bailout for two unprofitable plants.
Aug 27th, 2020