15 Years Later, Walmart to Launch its Answer to Amazon Prime

Walmart+ will cost $98 a year.

Sep 1st, 2020
Joseph Pisani
A woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store.
A woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is launching a new membership service that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime.

Called Walmart+, it will cost $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, and give members same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register.

Walmart has a long way to go to catch up with Amazon Prime. Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 150 million members worldwide who pay $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, for faster shipping and other perks, such as discounts at Amazon's Whole Foods supermarkets and access to its video streaming site.

Walmart's online sales are growing rapidly, especially during the pandemic, when more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store. But the world's biggest retailer is still a distant second online to Amazon. Walmart is expected to take 6% of all online sales in the U.S. this year, compared to Amazon’s 38%, according to market research firm eMarketer.

Last week, Walmart emerged as a possible suitor for the U.S. business of TikTok, the fast-growing video app with more than 100 million users. Analysts have said the bid with tech company Microsoft could be a way for Walmart to grow its online shopping business and connect with millions of young shoppers.

Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said it wasn't launching Walmart+ to compete with any other shopping membership.

“We’re launching it to meet the needs of our customers,” she said. “And it really was designed to make their busy lives easier.”

Walmart+ members will still have to spend at least $35 online to qualify for free shipping. But delivery could be as quick as the same day for groceries, toys and household items, such as toilet paper and soap.

Members will get a discount of up to 5 cents a gallon at Murphy gas stations or at the 2,000 Walmart locations that have gas pumps. The company said it’s working to add more gas-station chains to its list.

At its stores, members can unlock an app to scan items as they shop and pay without having to stop at a cashier.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said Walmart+ will launch Sept. 15.

More
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, rear fifth from right, opens the court session as the trial resumed for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with crimes including murder for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Monday, August 31, 2020. Judges and lawyers representing relatives of the 298 people killed are expected to discuss the issue of compensation.
Lawyer: Families of MH17 Victims Want Reparation for Damages
Prosecutors allege that the missile that downed the jet was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base.
Aug 31st, 2020
Workers iron shirts in an apparel factory.
Survey: China Manufacturing Logs Feeble Growth in August
China was the first economy to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over COVID-19 in March.
Aug 31st, 2020
A man opens social media app &apos;TikTok&apos; on his cell phone.
What Does Walmart See in TikTok? Millions of Young Shoppers
Walmart has mostly failed in its efforts to break Amazon's online dominance.
Aug 31st, 2020
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX.
Elon Musk Wants YOU to Build a Brain-Computer Interface
His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside the human brain.
Aug 31st, 2020
Test flight of a manned &apos;&apos;flying car.&apos;
'Flying Car' Gets Off Ground
The motorcycle-like contraption even had a person aboard.
Aug 28th, 2020
I Stock 1141007609
More Companies Pledge to Give Workers Time to Vote
The idea isn’t entirely new, but this year, it's gaining steam.
Aug 28th, 2020
Norris Dam
Consultant to Review Utility CEO Pay After Trump Criticism
He was the nation's highest paid federal employee in his first six months on the job.
Aug 28th, 2020
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Has a New Fitness Tracker and Wants to Get Personal
The device listens to your voice and tells you when you sounded happy or sad.
Aug 28th, 2020
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the first half of a game against Oklahoma, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA Sues Under Armour, Seeking in Excess of $200M
Under Armour announced it was ending its contract with the university four years into a 15-year, $280 million deal.
Aug 27th, 2020
I Stock 475012074 (1)
Australia to Phase Out Waste Exports, Boost Recycling
The legislation aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons of unprocessed trash.
Aug 27th, 2020
Winds blow the smoke from a refinery.
Oil Industry Assesses Damanges From Hurricane
Oil and gas producers evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies shut down refineries in the storm's path.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.&apos;s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
FirstEnergy Had Big Stake in Tainted Nuclear Plant Bailout
Investigators say the company secretly funneled millions to secure a legislative bailout for two unprofitable plants.
Aug 27th, 2020