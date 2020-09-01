Chinese Government Complicates TikTok Sale

China recently introduced export restrictions on artificial intelligence technology.

Sep 1st, 2020
Zen SooTali Arbel
A woman uses her phone as she passes by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China.
A woman uses her phone as she passes by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chinese government is complicating the U.S.-government-ordered sale of U.S. TikTok assets.

China on Friday introduced export restrictions on artificial intelligence technology, seemingly including the type that TikTok uses to choose which videos to spool up to its users. That means TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, would have to obtain a license to export any restricted technologies to a foreign company.

The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to that Chinese ownership. The government worries about user data being funneled to Chinese authorities. TikTok denies it is a national-security risk and is suing to stop the administration from the threatened ban.

Prospective buyers for U.S. TikTok assets include Microsoft and Walmart and, reportedly, Oracle. Oracle has declined to comment.

On Saturday, Chinese state-owned media outlet Xinhua News Agency quoted government trade adviser and professor Cui Fan, who said that Bytedance should consider whether it should halt negotiations to sell TikTok in the U.S.

“As with any cross-border transaction, we will follow the applicable laws, which in this case include those of the U.S. and China,” said ByteDance General Counsel Erich Andersen.

The Chinese government's new restrictions may be a “tactic to drive up valuation” of TikTok, said RBC Capital Markets analyst Alex Zukin, who still expects a deal announcement “relatively soon." The Wall Street Journal reported last week that ByteDance is asking for $30 billion for the U.S. operations, but has faced resistance from bidders. The Journal said in a Sunday story that deal talks had "slowed."

Microsoft and Walmart declined to comment on Monday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, during a White House briefing, did not directly answer whether the administration would accept a sale of U.S. assets of TikTok if the deal were subject to Chinese government approval. “Negotiations are ongoing on a sale of TikTok so we are not going to get in the way of those negotiations,” she said.

More
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, rear fifth from right, opens the court session as the trial resumed for three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with crimes including murder for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, at the high security court building at Schiphol Airport, near Amsterdam, Monday, August 31, 2020. Judges and lawyers representing relatives of the 298 people killed are expected to discuss the issue of compensation.
Lawyer: Families of MH17 Victims Want Reparation for Damages
Prosecutors allege that the missile that downed the jet was trucked into Ukraine from a Russian military base.
Aug 31st, 2020
Workers iron shirts in an apparel factory.
Survey: China Manufacturing Logs Feeble Growth in August
China was the first economy to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over COVID-19 in March.
Aug 31st, 2020
A man opens social media app &apos;TikTok&apos; on his cell phone.
What Does Walmart See in TikTok? Millions of Young Shoppers
Walmart has mostly failed in its efforts to break Amazon's online dominance.
Aug 31st, 2020
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX.
Elon Musk Wants YOU to Build a Brain-Computer Interface
His startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside the human brain.
Aug 31st, 2020
Test flight of a manned &apos;&apos;flying car.&apos;
'Flying Car' Gets Off Ground
The motorcycle-like contraption even had a person aboard.
Aug 28th, 2020
I Stock 1141007609
More Companies Pledge to Give Workers Time to Vote
The idea isn’t entirely new, but this year, it's gaining steam.
Aug 28th, 2020
Norris Dam
Consultant to Review Utility CEO Pay After Trump Criticism
He was the nation's highest paid federal employee in his first six months on the job.
Aug 28th, 2020
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Has a New Fitness Tracker and Wants to Get Personal
The device listens to your voice and tells you when you sounded happy or sad.
Aug 28th, 2020
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the first half of a game against Oklahoma, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA Sues Under Armour, Seeking in Excess of $200M
Under Armour announced it was ending its contract with the university four years into a 15-year, $280 million deal.
Aug 27th, 2020
I Stock 475012074 (1)
Australia to Phase Out Waste Exports, Boost Recycling
The legislation aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons of unprocessed trash.
Aug 27th, 2020
Winds blow the smoke from a refinery.
Oil Industry Assesses Damanges From Hurricane
Oil and gas producers evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies shut down refineries in the storm's path.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.&apos;s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
FirstEnergy Had Big Stake in Tainted Nuclear Plant Bailout
Investigators say the company secretly funneled millions to secure a legislative bailout for two unprofitable plants.
Aug 27th, 2020