Survey: China Manufacturing Logs Feeble Growth in August

China was the first economy to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over COVID-19 in March.

Aug 31st, 2020
Associated Press
Workers iron shirts in an apparel factory.
Workers iron shirts in an apparel factory.
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing activity held steady in August as domestic demand helped to offset weaker orders from exports markets that are struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, a survey showed Monday.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index released by the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group declined to 51 from July’s 51.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 indicate activity increasing.

A sub-measure for production declined to 53.5 from the previous month’s 54. Export orders shrank but at a slower rate. That measure improved to 49.1 from 48.4.

China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to shut down to fight the virus and the first to try to revive business after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Chinese consumer demand is recovering but not as quickly as Beijing wants. The export outlook is uncertain due to rising coronavirus case numbes in the United States and some other important markets.

"The growth engine is now clear. Overseas demand will only pick up slowly,” said Iris Pang of ING in a report. “Until then China will rely more on its own for economic growth.“

China’s economy grew by an unexpectedly strong 3.2% over a year earlier in the three months ending in June, rebounding from a 6.8% contraction the previous quarter. Manufacturing is close to normal, but retailing, restaurants and other service industries are struggling.

Forecasters warn exports are likely to dip again later in the year once demand for masks, surgical gloves and other medical supplies eases. That will increase the importance of Chinese consumers and government stimulus spending in keeping a recovery on track.

More
I Stock 1141007609
More Companies Pledge to Give Workers Time to Vote
The idea isn’t entirely new, but this year, it's gaining steam.
Aug 28th, 2020
Norris Dam
Consultant to Review Utility CEO Pay After Trump Criticism
He was the nation's highest paid federal employee in his first six months on the job.
Aug 28th, 2020
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon Has a New Fitness Tracker and Wants to Get Personal
The device listens to your voice and tells you when you sounded happy or sad.
Aug 28th, 2020
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during the first half of a game against Oklahoma, Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA Sues Under Armour, Seeking in Excess of $200M
Under Armour announced it was ending its contract with the university four years into a 15-year, $280 million deal.
Aug 27th, 2020
I Stock 475012074 (1)
Australia to Phase Out Waste Exports, Boost Recycling
The legislation aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons of unprocessed trash.
Aug 27th, 2020
Winds blow the smoke from a refinery.
Oil Industry Assesses Damanges From Hurricane
Oil and gas producers evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies shut down refineries in the storm's path.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.&apos;s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
FirstEnergy Had Big Stake in Tainted Nuclear Plant Bailout
Investigators say the company secretly funneled millions to secure a legislative bailout for two unprofitable plants.
Aug 27th, 2020
Palantir CEO Alex Karp.
Secretive Palantir Lifts Veil Before Wall Street Stock Sale
Like many other tech companies, it will be going public without ever turning a profit.
Aug 26th, 2020
I Stock 1170018697
Ex-Pharmaceutical Company Boss Faces Insider Trading Charges
He is accused of feeding secrets that enabled friends and family to earn over $700,000 illegally.
Aug 26th, 2020
Alaska state Rep. Gary Knopp.
NTSB: Lawmaker in Plane Crash Flew Despite Vision Problems
His medical flight certification had been denied eight years ago.
Aug 26th, 2020
Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan jumps from the SolarStratos solar powered aircraft prototype.
Swiss Team Claims 1st Jump, Free Fall from Solar Plane
The jump sought to demonstrate that skydiving can be carried out without planet-warming greenhouse gases.
Aug 25th, 2020
Shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment.
Pipeline Tunnel Supporters, Foes Clash Before Mich. Panel
The proposed Great Lakes tunnel would be drilled beneath the Straits of Mackinac.
Aug 25th, 2020