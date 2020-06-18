US Warns 3 Companies Over Illegal At-Home COVID-19 Tests

The products have not been shown to safely and accurately screen for COVID-19.

Jun 18th, 2020
Matthew Perrone
Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md.
Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators are cracking down on three companies for selling at-home blood tests for coronavirus, warning that the products have not been shown to safely and accurately screen for COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to the companies Wednesday, saying their products are illegal because they have not been reviewed by the agency for home use. While the FDA has OK'd a handful of tests that allow patients to collect saliva samples at home, the agency has not cleared any tests for use completely at home.

At-home testing carries risks because consumers could mishandle the sample or misinterpret the results.

The companies targeted by FDA include: Medakit Ltd. of Hong Kong, Antibodiescheck.com of the United Arab Emirates and Sonrisa Family Dental of Chicago.

The letter to the Chicago company flagged online posts promoting “15 minute Covid tests for the whole family!” Among other violations, the company falsely claimed its products were “FDA approved” and appropriated the FDA logo without permission, the agency said.

“Such conduct will not be tolerated by the FDA, and we will continue to monitor tests marketed in the U.S.,” Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, FDA’s medical device director, said in a statement.

Emails and calls to the companies were not immediately returned.

The warning letters are not legally binding, but the government can take companies to court if they are ignored. The letters give the companies 48 hours to report how they will correct the violations.

Wednesday’s action comes as the FDA tries to police dozens of antibody tests that the agency allowed onto the market earlier this year without evidence that they worked. On Tuesday, the FDA revoked authorization from an antibody test it previously cleared after determining it produced too many inaccurate results.

FDA leaders said the original flexible policy was intended to boost testing options and supplies, but critics said the agency created a “Wild West” of unregulated tests. Last month, the FDA said companies must submit testing data to remain on the market.

Antibody tests are different from the nasal swab tests used to diagnose most active infections. The tests instead look for blood proteins called antibodies, which indicate someone had a previous infection. Most of the tests use a finger-prick of blood on a test strip.

Antibody tests were initially thought to have a key role in identifying people who have developed some immunity to the virus. But researchers have not yet determined how to interpret the results in terms of immunity. And even well-performing antibody tests can sometimes produce more false results than accurate ones.

The FDA has granted emergency authorization to 21 antibody tests. Meanwhile, roughly 190 antibody tests launched under the agency’s previous policy are awaiting review.

More
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Granting Technology Permission to Help
The roles software has, and could continue to play, as manufacturing deals with unprecedented challenges.
Jun 18th, 2020
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston.
Harvard Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Hiding Ties to China
He was arrested on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 458093519
Ex-Audi Manager Sought by US in Diesel Case
Axel Eiser was arrested on an international warrant issued by the U.S. when he crossed into Croatia.
Jun 17th, 2020
Bill Johnson, CEO and president of PG&amp;E Corp.
PG&E Confesses to Killing 84 People in 2018 Fire
The hearing publicly shamed PG&E for putting profits ahead of its crumbling equipment.
Jun 17th, 2020
Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash.
Momentum Grows in Congress for More FAA Oversight of Boeing
Support for more oversight has grown after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.
Jun 17th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla in Negotiations with Texas for New Plant Site
The new facility could be Tesla's largest in the U.S.
Jun 16th, 2020
Signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif.
eBay Staff Sent Spiders, Roaches to Harass Couple
Employees set out to ruin the lives of a couple who posted a blog critical of the company.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1216340633
Businesses Ask Patrons to Waive Right to Sue If They Get Ill
Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt safety protocols.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1134921314
EU Authorities Open Apple Antitrust Investigations
Apple may be limiting choice and innovation and keeping prices high.
Jun 16th, 2020
A man walks by a closed store.
Can Job Market Sustain Its Gains?
Layoffs are slowing, unemployment is declining and hiring is gradually rising.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1205534989
AstraZeneca Agrees to Make COVID-19 Vaccine for Europe
The drugmaker plans to begin delivering the vaccine by the end of 2020.
Jun 15th, 2020
I Stock 926097920
BP Takes $17.5B Hit
The pandemic has accelerated emissions cuts.
Jun 15th, 2020