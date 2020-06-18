Lawmakers Rip FAA for Not Disclosing Boeing Documents

The committee chairman suggested the agency appears to be deliberately keeping lawmakers in the dark.

Jun 18th, 2020
David Koenig
Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairman Roger Wicker.
Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee Chairman Roger Wicker.
Associated Press

Senators of both parties lashed out at the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday, accusing it of stonewalling their attempts to understand how the agency approved a Boeing jet that later suffered two deadly crashes and whether it retaliates against whistleblowers in its ranks.

Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi and chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said the FAA has failed to respond to more than half of his committee's requests for documents, some of them made more than a year ago. He said the agency hasn't turned over anything since April.

Wicker said he holds Stephen Dickson, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FAA, personally responsible for creating an adversarial relationship with Congress.

“It is hard not to conclude your team at the FAA has deliberately attempted to keep us in the dark,” Wicker told Dickson during a committee hearing.

Dickson disputed Wicker's description of the FAA, but he promised “to redouble our efforts” to cooperate with Congress.

Hours later, the FAA said it has given Wicker’s committee 7,400 pages of documents and responded to many of his questions but couldn’t answer others because that could interfere with ongoing investigations by several federal agencies.

The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington — where Chicago-based Boeing builds the long-grounded 737 Max — joined Wicker in criticizing FAA's failure to turn over documents. Other Democrats accused FAA of having a culture of secrecy.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked Dickson whether Boeing lied to the FAA about safety concerns around the Boeing plane. Dickson avoided answering directly but agreed that the certification process didn't work perfectly.

“The manufacturer made mistakes, and the FAA made mistakes in its oversight of the manufacturer,” Dickson said.

When Cruz pressed the matter, Dickson said no FAA employees have been fired or disciplined because of those mistakes.

This week, Wicker and Cantwell introduced legislation to revamp the FAA's process for certifying new passenger planes. The bill would not eliminate the FAA's decades-long policy of relying on employees of aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing to test and analyze safety of key systems, but it would change it. For example, the bill would require the FAA — not the companies — to pick those insiders and monitor them more closely.

Dickson said changing who selects company insiders to do safety work “is not something that I believe would add to the safety of the process.” He noted that so-called designees already must meet FAA qualifications and are overseen by FAA inspectors. “It is a trust but verify system,” he said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., fired back, “The FAA has to do the work, not just oversee it.”

The FAA lets about 80 manufacturers use their own engineers to certify safety of their planes.

FAA officials and some lawmakers say that practice is necessary and even beneficial because of the expertise of the insiders and FAA's limited budget. Last year, FAA's leader at the time estimated it would cost nearly $2 billion a year for FAA to perform all the work now done by manufacturers.

However, the “organization designation authorization” program, or ODA, was heavily criticized after it was disclosed that FAA officials had little understanding of a key flight-control system on the Boeing Max that has been implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The system, called MCAS, sent the planes into nose dives based on faulty sensor readings.

The 346 people killed in those crashes combined came from many countries, including the United States.

After the first crash, in October 2018, Boeing set out to fix flight-control software on the plane, and FAA allowed other Max jets to keep flying. The Ethiopian crash occurred five months later.

“The first crash should not have happened. The second crash is inexcusable,” said Michael Stumo, whose daughter died in the second crash. “They gambled, we lost.”

The Max has been grounded worldwide since March 2019. Boeing hopes to win FAA approval this year for changes it is making to the plane so airlines can resume using it. Some relatives of the victims believe the plane has aerodynamic flaws, and they want the FAA review to go beyond the flight-control software, which they view as a cheap fix by Boeing.

Dickson said, as he has many times, that FAA will approve Boeing's work when it is convinced the plane is safe.

More
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Granting Technology Permission to Help
The roles software has, and could continue to play, as manufacturing deals with unprecedented challenges.
Jun 18th, 2020
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston.
Harvard Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Hiding Ties to China
He was arrested on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 458093519
Ex-Audi Manager Sought by US in Diesel Case
Axel Eiser was arrested on an international warrant issued by the U.S. when he crossed into Croatia.
Jun 17th, 2020
Bill Johnson, CEO and president of PG&amp;E Corp.
PG&E Confesses to Killing 84 People in 2018 Fire
The hearing publicly shamed PG&E for putting profits ahead of its crumbling equipment.
Jun 17th, 2020
Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash.
Momentum Grows in Congress for More FAA Oversight of Boeing
Support for more oversight has grown after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.
Jun 17th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla in Negotiations with Texas for New Plant Site
The new facility could be Tesla's largest in the U.S.
Jun 16th, 2020
Signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif.
eBay Staff Sent Spiders, Roaches to Harass Couple
Employees set out to ruin the lives of a couple who posted a blog critical of the company.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1216340633
Businesses Ask Patrons to Waive Right to Sue If They Get Ill
Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt safety protocols.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1134921314
EU Authorities Open Apple Antitrust Investigations
Apple may be limiting choice and innovation and keeping prices high.
Jun 16th, 2020
A man walks by a closed store.
Can Job Market Sustain Its Gains?
Layoffs are slowing, unemployment is declining and hiring is gradually rising.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1205534989
AstraZeneca Agrees to Make COVID-19 Vaccine for Europe
The drugmaker plans to begin delivering the vaccine by the end of 2020.
Jun 15th, 2020
I Stock 926097920
BP Takes $17.5B Hit
The pandemic has accelerated emissions cuts.
Jun 15th, 2020