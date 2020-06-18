Mitsubishi Says Executives Will Take Pay Cuts

Like other automakers, Mitsubishi has seen its sales plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jun 18th, 2020
Yuri Kageyama
I Stock 1172091291
iStock

TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi Motors told its shareholders Thursday that its top executives are taking pay cuts to share responsibility for the Japanese automaker’s financial losses.

“I hope we can gain your understanding,” Chief Executive Takao Kato said on how, given the harsh conditions, there will be no dividends.

Like other automakers, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has seen its sales plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic. It reported a 25.8 billion yen ($241 million) loss for the fiscal year ended in March.

The Tokyo-based maker of the Outlander sport utility vehicle and i-MiEV electric car has not given a projection for the current fiscal year because of uncertainties about the outbreak.

Kato, wearing a mask as did other participants, acknowledged the situation remained difficult.

The meeting, which lasted about a half hour, was streamed online. Stock owners were asked not to come to the meeting because of the outbreak. Only 30 seats were provided, placed apart for social distancing.

Kato said the executives' pay cuts amount to a reduction by about 45% of their overall pay by lowering salaries and foregoing performance-linked bonus pay.

Mitsubishi is part of an alliance among bigger Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. and Renault of France. The alliance has been embattled by the scandal of Carlos Ghosn, a former top executive of the alliance arrested in 2018 on financial misconduct allegations.

While out on bail, Ghosn fled Japan for Lebanon. He has said he is innocent. Although the trial is in limbo, the scandal has tarnished the companies’ brand image and raised questions about the future of the alliance.

More
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Granting Technology Permission to Help
The roles software has, and could continue to play, as manufacturing deals with unprecedented challenges.
Jun 18th, 2020
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston.
Harvard Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Hiding Ties to China
He was arrested on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 458093519
Ex-Audi Manager Sought by US in Diesel Case
Axel Eiser was arrested on an international warrant issued by the U.S. when he crossed into Croatia.
Jun 17th, 2020
Bill Johnson, CEO and president of PG&amp;E Corp.
PG&E Confesses to Killing 84 People in 2018 Fire
The hearing publicly shamed PG&E for putting profits ahead of its crumbling equipment.
Jun 17th, 2020
Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash.
Momentum Grows in Congress for More FAA Oversight of Boeing
Support for more oversight has grown after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.
Jun 17th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla in Negotiations with Texas for New Plant Site
The new facility could be Tesla's largest in the U.S.
Jun 16th, 2020
Signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif.
eBay Staff Sent Spiders, Roaches to Harass Couple
Employees set out to ruin the lives of a couple who posted a blog critical of the company.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1216340633
Businesses Ask Patrons to Waive Right to Sue If They Get Ill
Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt safety protocols.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1134921314
EU Authorities Open Apple Antitrust Investigations
Apple may be limiting choice and innovation and keeping prices high.
Jun 16th, 2020
A man walks by a closed store.
Can Job Market Sustain Its Gains?
Layoffs are slowing, unemployment is declining and hiring is gradually rising.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1205534989
AstraZeneca Agrees to Make COVID-19 Vaccine for Europe
The drugmaker plans to begin delivering the vaccine by the end of 2020.
Jun 15th, 2020
I Stock 926097920
BP Takes $17.5B Hit
The pandemic has accelerated emissions cuts.
Jun 15th, 2020