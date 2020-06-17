Harvard Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Hiding Ties to China

He was arrested on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan.

Jun 17th, 2020
Associated Press
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston.
Harvard University professor Charles Lieber leaves federal court in Boston.
Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University professor pleaded not guilty Tuesday to lying about his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program.

Charles Lieber appeared via videoconference before a federal court magistrate judge in Boston because of the coronavirus pandemic. He didn't speak, other than to answer questions from the judge and enter his not guilty plea.

Lieber, the former chair of the department of chemistry and chemical biology, was arrested in January on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China.

He was indicted this month by a federal grand jury on two counts of making false statements to authorities, a charge that calls for up to five years in prison if he is convicted.

Lieber's lawyer, Marc Mukasey, said in an email last week that “the government has this wrong" and that “when justice is done, Charlie’s good name will be restored.”

More
Signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif.
eBay Staff Sent Spiders, Roaches to Harass Couple
Employees set out to ruin the lives of a couple who posted a blog critical of the company.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1216340633
Businesses Ask Patrons to Waive Right to Sue If They Get Ill
Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt safety protocols.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1134921314
EU Authorities Open Apple Antitrust Investigations
Apple may be limiting choice and innovation and keeping prices high.
Jun 16th, 2020
A man walks by a closed store.
Can Job Market Sustain Its Gains?
Layoffs are slowing, unemployment is declining and hiring is gradually rising.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1205534989
AstraZeneca Agrees to Make COVID-19 Vaccine for Europe
The drugmaker plans to begin delivering the vaccine by the end of 2020.
Jun 15th, 2020
I Stock 926097920
BP Takes $17.5B Hit
The pandemic has accelerated emissions cuts.
Jun 15th, 2020
Midea Group founder He Xiangjian.
Chinese Billionaire Held Hostage
He Xiangjian, the founder of appliance maker Midea Group, is China’s fourth-wealthiest person.
Jun 15th, 2020
I Stock 1205536473
Trump Administration Cuts Oil, Gas Fees in Hundreds of Cases
Critics argue the breaks on government fees are unnecessary industry handouts.
Jun 11th, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing.
Mnuchin Says Businesses Will Need More Help
The Treasury secretary said the next round of support should be more targeted to the hardest hit parts of the economy.
Jun 11th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Japan Wants US to Extradite Americans Who Helped Ghosn Flee
Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, but the U.S. does.
Jun 11th, 2020
A customer wearing a face mask looks at automobiles in a Tesla car showroom in Beijing.
China Auto Sales Up 14.5% in May
Growth in passenger vehicles was primarily driven by sales of SUVs and minivans.
Jun 11th, 2020
Thumb2
Amazon Sued After Worker's Family Member Dies of COVID-19
The lawsuit is accusing Amazon of boosting productivity at the expense of safety.
Jun 10th, 2020