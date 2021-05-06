Jetsuit Helps Marines Board Ships

The suit offers a quicker and potentially safer option.

May 6th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsAlex ShanahanDavid Mantey

We first learned about UK inventor Richard Browning and his jet-powered prototype suit about four years ago. He built the prototype for more than $50,000 in his own garage. It looked risky as it placed six kerosene-fueled micro gas turbines to his arms and back. Shortly thereafter, in April 2017, Browning founded Gravity Industries and his jetsuit has come a long way. 

This week, Gravity Industries posted a video of a recent maritime boarding operation test with the Royal Marines, the UK's commando force and the Royal Navy's amphibious troops. The footage is incredible. 

The Gravity JetSuit​ uses more than 1,000 bhp (brake horsepower) and is steered by human balance. 

In the first test, a pilot lifts off of a fast-moving rib boat using a jetsuit and lands on the HMS Tamar, a river-class offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Navy. In the simulation, the pilot hooked up a caving ladder to the side of the vessel to help the marines board the vessel. In the second test, the pilot takes off from the P233, lands on the rib boat and then heads back to the vessel. The balance required to land on that rib boat is nearly as impressive as the balance it takes to fly the suit. In the final test, three separate pilots boarded the P233 at different locations.  

Without a jetsuit, marines would likely board the vessel using a helicopter and fast roping one at a time. It’s a slow process that leaves the marines vulnerable. According to Gravity, the jetsuit is faster and frees up the hands to hold a weapon after they land. The company also notes how a pilot can relocate to a different target on the ship and exfiltrate or extract themselves from the mission. But if you’re going to hold a weapon, you’ve got to drop the rockets you use to fly.

According to the company, the jetsuit has also been tested by paramedics in a remote part of England to reach people in distress much faster than using a car.

Since its launch, Gravity has executed more than 100 live flights and are scaling towards an International Race Series.

Browning is a former BP oil trader and Royal Marines reservist. I’ll admit, at first his jetsuit seemed like an interesting prototype if not a potentially explosive idea, but after years of hard work this is the closest to a real life Iron Man that I have ever seen.

More
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Sponsored
eBook: Secrets of Rock Star CFOs
Secrets of Rockstar CFOs is a new ebook based upon conversations with dozens of elite CFOs, from Silicon Valley startups to Fortune 500 multinationals.
Apr 5th, 2021
Defining Mbe 10
Delivering the Full Vision of the Digital Thread
How a model-based enterprise can help streamline engineering processes, boost quality, and promote better sharing and utilization of digital assets.
May 3rd, 2021
Tmm 215 Thumb
Coca-Cola Chemist Guilty of Stealing Trade Secrets, Espionage
A former employee stole formulas for BPA-free can lining, aiming to benefit China.
Apr 30th, 2021
Ticketstn
Bud Light is Giving Away 100,000 Sports Tickets
Sporting events and concerts need a boost and so does the beer industry.
Apr 30th, 2021
Oshacovidtn
Warehouse Provider Cited After Outbreak Kills 1, Sickens 22
OSHA said the outbreak stemmed from a luncheon held at one of the company's facility breakrooms.
Apr 30th, 2021
Ddt T Humb
GM-Backed Electric is $4,400
What's pink and green and kicking Tesla's butt?
Apr 29th, 2021
Gas
Gas Shortages Could Be Coming
It's a problem that’s been brewing for a long time.
Apr 28th, 2021
Io T
IT/OT Convergence Is Now Even Riskier
The pandemic pushed industrial firms to embrace digital transformation and IT/OT convergence faster than normal, and without as much security or controls.
Apr 28th, 2021
Connected Machinery
MES Shifting Manufacturing Into High Gear
There are a number of productivity improvements and cost savings that are driving manufacturers to update their manufacturing execution systems software.
Apr 28th, 2021
Fdatn
FDA Targets Glut of Unproven Cancer Drugs
The cost of new cancer drugs has risen at a much faster rate than patient survival.
Apr 27th, 2021
Steeltn
Steel Fabricator Fined for Violating Iran Sanctions
The company’s chief engineer allegedly outsourced work to a company owned by his brother.
Apr 27th, 2021
Beavertn
Beavers Wipe Out Town’s Internet
They apparently helped themselves to some fiber optic cable to assist with dam construction.
Apr 27th, 2021