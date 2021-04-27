Shooting at Pilgrim’s Pride Plant in SC

Police were called to the Pilgrim's Pride plant in Sumter County, South Carolina on Monday after a man was shot.

Three individuals were fighting in the chicken processing plant's employee parking lot and the situation escalated.

According to WOLO, Jeffrey Laverne Green Jr., 18, was arrested following the shooting. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The wounded man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the local hospital.

According to the sheriff, the individuals were familiar with each other.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:45 in the morning and area schools were locked down for about two hours.

The names of the individuals have not been released and it's unknown if they were employees at the plant.

The incident is still under investigation



