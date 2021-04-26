Manager Charged with Stealing from Cable Manufacturer

Over nearly six years, he charged hundreds of thousands from the company to a phony account.

Apr 26th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenAndy Szal

The former manager of a Pennsylvania cable manufacturer is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company.

Prosecutors charged Stephen Golas, 34, with eight criminal counts, including theft, forgery, tampering and fraud.

Golas was the operations manager of MegaPhase LLC, where he worked for 10 years.

He is accused of setting up a fake account impersonating a supplier, then charging company credit cards to it.

Prosecutors say he stole a total of $675,000 between the beginning of 2015 and late 2020.

He was fired after the company uncovered suspicious activity.

MegaPhase’s CEO told Lehigh Valley Live that Golas was “living above his means.”

He does not expect to recover the money.

MegaPhase makes coaxial cables and connectors serving the communications, electronics, defense and aerospace sectors.

