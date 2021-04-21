OSHA Cites Repeat Offender After Maintenance Tech Injured in Molding Machine Explosion

An incident has left a maintenance technician severely injured.

Apr 21st, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenDavid Mantey

Based in Paris, IL, North American Lighting manufactures automotive lighting systems.

On November 14, 2020, an accident at the company's Advanced Forward Lighting Plant in Paris left an employee severely injured.

According to the Department of Labor a master maintenance technician suffered severe facial burns when pressurized material in a B-13 plastic molding machine exploded.

OSHA investigated the accident and found that North American Lighting lacked proper lockout/tagout procedures to protect maintenance workers. The company also failed to make sure that employees used eye and face protection.

The company was cited for four violations, one repeat violation and three serious, and faces $85,826 in penalties.

According to OSHA, North American Lighting was fined for similar violations in 2019

In a statement, OSHA Area Director Barry Salerno in Peoria, Illinois said, “If North American Lighting took the time to implement and test the safety procedures, this serious injury could have been prevented.”

A Koito Manufacturing subsidiary, North American Lighting has eight locations across the U.S. 

We reached out to North American Lighting, but they have not yet responded to our request for comment. 

In 2020, OSHA issued 2,065 citations for lockout/tagout violations. It was the sixth most frequently cited workplace safety violation last year.


More
Boatchase
Stolen Crypto Cards Lead to High-Speed Boat Chase
No, this isn't a new Jason Statham movie.
Apr 19th, 2021
3d Printer 526283072 3647x2735 (1)
5 Reasons Additive Manufacturing is Ready to Boom
The promise of additive manufacturing has always been tremendous. But it's not just a promise anymore—now the capability is a reality.
Apr 16th, 2021
World Map With Connection Lines 000050371048 Medium
Supply Chain Flexibility Through Better Data
If we wish to improve the flexibility of our supply chains, we must understand all the types of data we move through them.
Apr 16th, 2021
Asset Management
How Better Asset Data Drives Better Capital Planning
An untapped opportunity for manufacturers exists in the use of operational data from the factory floor to inform better capital allocation decisions.
Apr 16th, 2021
Cnc Machine Shop 1
How To Maximize The Efficiency of A CNC Machine Shop
Here are the factors that impact CNC machine shop productivity.
Apr 16th, 2021
Mm 210 Thumb
Apple Nears New Partners for the Apple Car
Weeks after a deal with Hyundai collapsed, the tech giant reportedly has a new manufacturing agreement lined up.
Apr 16th, 2021
Thumb Master
Thermal Scanner a Gateway to a Healthier Workforce
At the most basic level, it can be used to take the temperature of workers and visitors entering the workplace.
Apr 15th, 2021
Top10tn
The 10 Most Reputable Companies in the World
The leading company steadily built its way to the top brick-by-brick.
Apr 15th, 2021
Appleteslatn
Pegatron Eyes Texas Plant for Tesla Part Production
Apple recently put Pegatron on probation amid concerns over child labor.
Apr 15th, 2021
Mb 97 Thumb
Auto's Newest Hurdle: A Rubber Shortage
And it's not a supply that will easily bounce back.
Apr 14th, 2021
Mm 208 Thumb
Segway is Making a Motorcycle
The original Segway never took off, but this might.
Apr 13th, 2021
Shoefiretn
38,000 Pairs Burn at Luxury Shoe Factory
The Valentino brand has been worn by celebrities from Jackie Kennedy to Julia Roberts.
Apr 13th, 2021