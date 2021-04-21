OSHA Cites Repeat Offender After Maintenance Tech Injured in Molding Machine Explosion

Based in Paris, IL, North American Lighting manufactures automotive lighting systems.

On November 14, 2020, an accident at the company's Advanced Forward Lighting Plant in Paris left an employee severely injured.

According to the Department of Labor a master maintenance technician suffered severe facial burns when pressurized material in a B-13 plastic molding machine exploded.

OSHA investigated the accident and found that North American Lighting lacked proper lockout/tagout procedures to protect maintenance workers. The company also failed to make sure that employees used eye and face protection.

The company was cited for four violations, one repeat violation and three serious, and faces $85,826 in penalties.

According to OSHA, North American Lighting was fined for similar violations in 2019

In a statement, OSHA Area Director Barry Salerno in Peoria, Illinois said, “If North American Lighting took the time to implement and test the safety procedures, this serious injury could have been prevented.”

A Koito Manufacturing subsidiary, North American Lighting has eight locations across the U.S.

We reached out to North American Lighting, but they have not yet responded to our request for comment.

In 2020, OSHA issued 2,065 citations for lockout/tagout violations. It was the sixth most frequently cited workplace safety violation last year.



