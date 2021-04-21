The Top 10 Hardest-Working States

Where does your state rank?

Apr 21st, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenJeff Reinke

Professional development consultant Ezra recently unveiled their ranking of the hardest working states in America.

To compile their rankings, the firms compared each state to the national average of 1,864.8 hours worked per year.

When looking at the states logging the most hours, at #10 is Mississippi, followed in descending order by Nebraska, Arkansas, South Dakota, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

At #4 is Texas, where the average person works 1,920 hours, and is followed by Wyoming and North Dakota.

At #1, the average Alaskan works 2001.6 hours/year.

At the other end of the spectrum, the state working the lowest number of hours, on average, is Utah, at 1,780.8 hours. It’s the only state averaging less than 1,800 hours worked/year.

A full list of states and their hours worked is listed below.

Ezra

More
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
Sponsored
How to Ease the Pain of Physical Inventory Counts
While physical inventory counts are a necessary evil, they don't need to be such a significant burden.
Apr 5th, 2021
Oshatn
OSHA Cites Repeat Offender After Machine Explosion Injury
An incident has left a maintenance technician severely injured.
Apr 21st, 2021
Harleytn
Harley Faces Steep Tariff Hike
The motorcycle maker said the ruling would effectively eliminate its second-largest market.
Apr 20th, 2021
Mm 211 Thumb
Busch is Hiring a Dog Beer Tester
If you’re a dog and watching this, it’s highly likely that you’re unemployed.
Apr 20th, 2021
Amazonuniontn
Labor Group Says Amazon Threatened Layoffs Before Union Vote
The union says such threats were unlawful, and is asking the results of the elections to be set aside.
Apr 20th, 2021
Tim E11 Thumb
Electric Mustang Problems, Ever Given Impounded, Boeing Sues Subcontractor | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 11
Also on the podcast, Segway's hydrogen motorcycle, automotive industry suffers rubber shortage and the sudden sanitizer surplus.
Apr 19th, 2021
Boatchase
Stolen Crypto Cards Lead to High-Speed Boat Chase
No, this isn't a new Jason Statham movie.
Apr 19th, 2021
3d Printer 526283072 3647x2735 (1)
5 Reasons Additive Manufacturing is Ready to Boom
The promise of additive manufacturing has always been tremendous. But it's not just a promise anymore—now the capability is a reality.
Apr 16th, 2021
World Map With Connection Lines 000050371048 Medium
Supply Chain Flexibility Through Better Data
If we wish to improve the flexibility of our supply chains, we must understand all the types of data we move through them.
Apr 16th, 2021
Asset Management
How Better Asset Data Drives Better Capital Planning
An untapped opportunity for manufacturers exists in the use of operational data from the factory floor to inform better capital allocation decisions.
Apr 16th, 2021
Cnc Machine Shop 1
How To Maximize The Efficiency of A CNC Machine Shop
Here are the factors that impact CNC machine shop productivity.
Apr 16th, 2021
Mm 210 Thumb
Apple Nears New Partners for the Apple Car
Weeks after a deal with Hyundai collapsed, the tech giant reportedly has a new manufacturing agreement lined up.
Apr 16th, 2021