Shift Workers Have Higher Risk for Heart Disease, Stroke, Diabetes

Nearly 18% of the U.S. labor force works outside the hours of 6 am and 6 pm.

A new study says these workers are at a significantly increased risk for heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.



Working nights disrupts your circadian rhythm, which changes hormone levels, which leads to health problems.



To prevent problems, workers need better sleep, better lighting and a better diet. Here’s how employers can help.



Eliminate rotating shifts and schedule shifts to start before midnight and last no more than 11 hours.

Install high-intensity lights (~3,000 lux) to simulate daylight exposure and assist circadian adaptation.

Offer nutritious options in vending machines and break rooms, and schedule breaks earlier in the shift.

Basically, listen to your mother and get enough sleep, put down the device, eat right and exercise.