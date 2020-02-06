Companies Rebuke Tennessee Over Adoption Law

A letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan predicted there would be economic backlash.

Jonathan Matisse
Feb 6th, 2020
LGBT advocacy group leaders and representatives from businesses gathered at the Cordell Hull legislative building in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 for a news conference to oppose a state adoption law and other proposals that target the LGBT community. Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are &apos;in doubt&apos; over the legislation.
LGBT advocacy group leaders and representatives from businesses gathered at the Cordell Hull legislative building in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 for a news conference to oppose a state adoption law and other proposals that target the LGBT community. Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are "in doubt" over the legislation.
AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are "in doubt" over the legislation.

The letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan to state officials offered the biggest rebuke to date from the business community after GOP Gov. Bill Lee last month signed the adoption bill and made it effective immediately. Representatives from Dell, Warner Music Nashville, Postmates, Nashville Soccer Club spoke at a Nashville news conference announcing the letter.

Donna Drehmann of Postmates said the food delivery company might not go through with plans to add to its base of 650 account managers, support workers and tech employees in Nashville, saying the company is "alarmed by the Lee administration's anti-LGBTQ agenda” and that bills targeting that community are "just plain wrong” and promote “flagrant hatred.”

"We do look at expanding additional technology jobs here in Nashville," said Drehmann, Postmates director of service quality and training. “However, that is in doubt and that is always in question, especially when we have bills like what were introduced this year.”

The new law would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs. Current adoption practices in Tennessee are not expected to change, as some faith-based agencies had already not allowed gay couples to adopt.

Lee, a religiously conservative businessman, argued the law would better protect religious liberty. It was the first proposal he signed into law this year.

The state House passed the bill last year and the Senate passed the adoption bill on the first day of legislative session last month, sending it to Lee for approval.

“We thought we had more time this session,” said Joe Woolley, CEO of the Nashville LGBT Chamber. “I am surprised and upset that that is the first bill that the Tennessee Senate took up this legislative session, especially when you look at the issues that this state is facing.”

Email records show a private outside legal opinion was forwarded to the governor's senior staff by a member of the Southern Baptist Convention's public policy arm. The opinion was written by a group of attorneys with expertise on religious liberty laws, and said “religious providers need not violate their conscience” as long as other child-placing agencies and the state keep providing readily available alternatives.

The law kicks in at a time when Tennessee continues to grow, with booming Nashville setting the pace. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation hasn't lost any business yet due to the adoption law, but has "fielded many, many calls" about meetings and conventions that have shortlisted or are considering Nashville, said corporation senior vice president for public affairs Andrea Arnold.

The NHL's Nashville Predators warned that “passing discriminatory legislation would limit revenue for the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee by inhibiting our ability to secure events like those and future events such as league marquee events, NCAA games, award shows and countless potential concerts.”

Tennessee has previously lost business after passing a law criticized as discriminatory against LGBT people. The American Counseling Association canceled its planned Nashville convention after a Tennessee law was enacted in 2016 letting therapists decline to see patients based on religious values and personal principles.

More in Home
Osha
Ammo Co. Fined Following Fatality
Midwest Ammunition failed to remove bins of waste ammunition powder before employees performed maintenance work.
Feb 5th, 2020
Winter Snow Roadway Suv Istock
Alaska Proposes Doubling Motor Fuels Tax
The increase would raise about $35 million for the state.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A nuclear test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation&apos;s fleet of nuclear-powered warships among other tasks will remain operating.
Idaho Nuclear Waste Deal Reached
The agreement determines how long the waste from the reactor can remain on-site in Idaho.
Feb 5th, 2020
I Stock 1131776019
US Workplaces Ill-Equipped to Contain a Virus
Do workplace norms and policies help companies cope with a contagious virus, or do they accelerate its spread?
Feb 5th, 2020
In this June 15, 2018 photo, the Winston razor and Harry&apos;s face lotion are on display at the headquarters of Harry&apos;s Inc., in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FTC Sues Over Harry's Sale to Schick Owner
Federal antitrust regulators say the merger would end up costing consumers some skin.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1126101300
Tariffs Hurting Louisiana Ports
The recently released reports say bulk cargo volumes dropped by 25% at the Port of New Orleans in 2019.
Feb 4th, 2020
I Stock 1092924294
Value Propositions that Anticipate Customer Needs
In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria.
Feb 4th, 2020
In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Virginia International Gateway terminal in Norfolk, VA.
US Factories Expand for 1st Time Since July
January snapped a five-month losing streak in US manufacturing business activity.
Feb 3rd, 2020
This Dec. 16, 2017 photo shows flames burning near power lines in Montecito, Calif.
PG&E Pledges to Shakeup Board
The move is an attempt to avoid a potential takeover by the state of California.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Caution Istock
2nd Worker Dies After Oil Well Blowout
Two workers remained hospitalized Friday.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Opponents of Enbridge Energy&apos;s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota demonstrate on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, before a hearing on the project before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in the state Capitol complex in St. Paul, Minn.
Regulators Revisit Pipeline Replacement
Environmental and tribal activists are urging the government to kill the project.
Feb 3rd, 2020
In this April 26, 2107 photo, Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin speak with reporters in Wurtland, Ky.
Aluminum Company Plans New $1.7B Mill
Company executives are giving conflicting statements on whether the CEO has stepped down.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Mack
Mack Trucks to Add Jobs
The operation will be focused on medium-duty truck production.
Jan 31st, 2020