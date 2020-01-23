Researchers Create First Living Robots

These are entirely new lifeforms. Also, Spider-Man grippers and a camera that photographs the invisible.

Alex ShanahanDavid Mantey
Jan 23rd, 2020

Friendly Neighborhood Vacuum Grippers

Researchers from the American Institute of Physics in Maryland have designed vacuum suction cups that allow man and robot to defy gravity and climb walls, even if they are scaling a rough surface. 

Previous vacuum grippers couldn't maintain suction on rough surfaces because of leakage. The researchers use a zero-pressure difference (ZPD) method that uses a high-speed rotating water ring between the surface and suction cup to maintain the vacuum. 

The grippers have potential in many industrial applications, but what we really want to know is if we can use them to scale the Washington Monument. 

The researchers tested three different suction sizes and applications: 

  • A robotic arm that grips and handles objects
  • A hexapod wall-climbing robot
  • A Spider-Man-like wall-climbing device with footholds dangling from cups. 

The researchers call them Spider-Man-style grippers, but as you can see from the video, they aren't scaling walls as quickly as your friendly neighborhood web-slinger. (Maybe the geriatric version from Reign.) 

Camera Captures 1 Trillion Frames Per Second

Last year, Caltech researcher Lihong Wang created the world's fastest camera. It takes 10 trillion pictures in a second and can capture light traveling in slow motion. 

Now, Wang and a team of researchers have created a new camera. This one only takes 1 trillion photos per second, but it can take pictures of the invincible.

In recent tests, the camera captured a shockwave created when a laser struck the water, and a pulse of laser light traveling through a crystal. 

Wang calls it phase-sensitive compressed ultrafast photography (pCUP), and it's a combination of his previous camera and phase-contrast microscopy, a 100-year-old technology that images how light waves slow down and speed up when entering and leaving materials. 

The technology is still in development, but it has potential in biology and chemistry, among other fields. 

Wang hopes that one day, he can harness the technology to watch as signals travel through a network of neurons or flames spread in a combustion chamber.

Robots Built with Frog Cells

This next one comes to us from Chuck in South Carolina, who emailed us this story with a single sentence: I'm not sure if this is a good thing. 

A team of researchers from Tuft University has used frog stem cells to create "entirely new lifeforms." According to the researchers, these are the first living robots. 

A report from the Guardian, via Futurism, says that the xenobots are only a millimeter-wide and created by re-assembling skin and heart cells harvested from African clawed frog embryos. 

The skin cells are passive, and the heart cells expand and contract to propel the xenobots. An algorithm configures the xenobots shape for a specific task. For example, it can build a form designed to move forward or include a spot for microscopic storage. 

Because they are biological material, the xenobots can heal themselves, and after completing an assigned task, they can be programmed to self-destruct. Right now, the xenobots live for about ten days, but unlike metal or plastic counterparts, they're incredibly biodegradable. 

Next, the team is discussing adding additional senses and other capabilities, even eyes. Like previous nanobots designed before them, they hope the xenobots could one day clear human arteries, clean up the oceans, or remove radioactive waste. 

Darpa funded the research.

If you're worried about the robot apocalypse, you can calm down. A student on the project told the Guardian, "it’s hard to fear that these things are taking over any time soon.” What do you mean soon? 

You know what Chuck, I’m not sure this is a good thing either. 

More in Home
Engineer Programing Development Automation Industry Robotic In Laboratory Of Smart Factory, Industry 4 0 Concept 822210960 3869x2580
7 Tips for Managing Generational Shift
A commitment to changing paradigms and embracing Industry 4.0 technologies is key.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Safety Injury Istock
Worker Dies After Falling into Acid
The tank contained liquid chromic acid, used for metal plating and coating for different industries.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Danfoss Eaton Rotation 5e277b304b6fd
Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics
Eaton Hydraulics had total 2019 sales of $2.2 billion and employs about 11,000 people.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Insys Pharma Fentanyl Ap
Ex-Drug Execs Sentenced in Bribery Scheme
Prosecutors had sought more than 10 years in prison for each, while lawyers for the two had argued for a year or less.
Jan 21st, 2020
Ky Coal Train Ap
WY, MT Seek Supreme Court Ruling on Coal
Washington state officials have said the denial wasn't an abuse of authority.
Jan 21st, 2020
Pizza
Hormel's 54-Topping Pizza
The pizza has everything from pepperoni to peanut butter.
Jan 21st, 2020
In this Jan. 13 file photo, Matthew Elliot, center, and other supporters of flavored vaping products protest at the state house in Trenton, NJ.
NJ Bans Sale of Flavored Vape Products
Signed into law Tuesday, the ban will take effect in April.
Jan 21st, 2020
Food
Frozen Food Manufacturer Uses $27.3M to Increase Capacity
The company has nine factories in the U.S. that support about 2,800 jobs.
Jan 21st, 2020
Mm Vipertn
First Viper Sells for $285K
Perhaps its famous owner helped propel the sale price well past expectations.
Jan 21st, 2020
Pointy
Google Buys Retail Products Lister Pointy
Ireland-based Pointy is known for its hardware device that automatically uploads a retailer's product to a website whenever it is scanned.
Jan 20th, 2020
In this Jan. 14 photo, shipping containers are stacked at a dockyard on the Yangtze River in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province.
Reduced Rates, Trade Tension to Aid World Growth
The International Monetary Fund foresees world economic growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021.
Jan 20th, 2020
I Stock 1028462780 (1)
Signs Point Up for Small Manufacturers
ISM's latest monthly report pointed to a possible end to a decline in manufacturing that brought the industry's activity to its lowest point since the end of the Great Recession.
Jan 20th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla Doubles Up on GM, Ford
The electric vehicle maker has a market value worth more than two of the former Big 3 combined.
Jan 20th, 2020
Electric Cars Ap
NJ Offers New Incentives for EVs
The bill further calls for electric vehicles to make up 85% of all cars sold or leased by 2040.
Jan 19th, 2020