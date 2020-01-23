Pilot Plant Destroys First Nerve Agent

The Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant in Kentucky warehouses more than 474 metric tons of chemical weapons.

The facility has mustard and nerve agent weapons that date back to the 1940s in rockets and projectiles.

The plant started destroying mustard-agent weapons in June 2019, but it wasn't until Jan. 17, 2020 that they successfully destroyed a Sarin (GB) nerve agent weapon.

Sarin is incredibly dangerous. If 1 ml touches your skin, it can be fatal.

The project employs 1,260 highly skilled workers who use state-of-the-art robotics and automation to neutralize or destroy the weapons.

The team has a long road ahead. So far, they've destroyed just 3.01% of the weapons on site.

But as every munition is destroyed, Kentucky becomes a safer place to live.