Groups Seek to Block Lease Plans for Alaska Refuge

The groups are worried about the resulting destruction of wildlife.

Dec 16th, 2020
I Stock 515891302
iStock

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Indigenous and conservation groups asked a federal judge Tuesday to block the Trump administration from issuing oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The groups in separate filings requested a decision by Jan. 6, the date of a scheduled lease sale.

They say the issuance of leases and proposed seismic exploration should be halted pending resolution of their claims challenging the adequacy of environmental reviews on which the sale and exploration plans are based.

Karlin Itchoak, Alaska state director for The Wilderness Society, in a statement said the Trump administration's “relentless pursuit of a lease sale and destruction of the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge” forced groups to seek an injunction.

An email seeking comment was sent to the U.S. Interior Department press office.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which falls under the Interior Department, earlier this month announced plans to hold the lease sale Jan. 6, weeks before President-elect Joe Biden, who has opposed drilling in the region, is set to take office.

Last month, the land agency announced a 30-day period for parties to nominate or comment on land that could be available in a sale. The sale date was announced before the end of the comment period, and groups criticized the process as rushed.

Alaska political leaders for years have pushed to open the refuge's coastal plain to exploration. But the Indigenous Gwich’in people have opposed development in the area, citing concern about the impacts on caribou on which they have relied for subsistence. Conservation groups also have fought drilling in the refuge.

More
Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn.
Family Members Who Own Purdue to Appear Before Congress
Members of the family have been cast by activists and officials as prime villains in the country's opioid crisis.
Dec 15th, 2020
CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess introduces the new VW ID.3 at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany.
Volkswagen Board Issues Vote of Confidence in CEO
The vote gives a public show of support for the automaker's push into digital and electric cars.
Dec 15th, 2020
Amazon's distribution center in Tracy, Calif.
California Subpoenas Amazon Over Worker Safety in Pandemic
Three Amazon workers’ deaths are at the center of the investigation.
Dec 15th, 2020
Test launch of a heavy-class carrier rocket Angara-A5.
Russia Test-Launches Angara A5 Heavy Lift Space Rocket
The rocket has been plagued by delays and technical problems.
Dec 14th, 2020
Oracle Corp. headquarters in Redwood City, Calif.
Oracle to Move from Silicon Valley to Texas
The software maker will let many employees choose their office locations and decide whether to work from home.
Dec 14th, 2020
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to mothership.
Virgin Galactic Rocket Fails to Ignite in Test Flight
The spaceship’s onboard computer lost connection with the rocket motor.
Dec 14th, 2020
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
US Set for First COVID-19 Shots as Shipments Begin Arriving
Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions.
Dec 14th, 2020
I Stock 1222893247
Window Opens for Virgin Galactic Test Flight from Spaceport
The flight was initially planned for November but was postponed due to COVID restrictions.
Dec 11th, 2020
Businessman Touching Industry 4 0 Icon In Virtual Interface 605737090 1256x838
11 Lessons in Digital Transformation
The following examples offer some framework in setting the right goals, proper planning, and how to realize those goals with greater speed and less pain.
Dec 11th, 2020
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Asks Court: Make J&J Pay $9.3B to End Opioid Crisis
“Nothing less than the fate of Oklahoma hangs in the balance.”
Dec 10th, 2020
Asset Management
3 Ways to Enhance MRO Systems Integration
When done properly, MRO systems integration can add a significant element of automation and time-savings that drive down supply chain costs.
Dec 9th, 2020
Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant.
EPA Overrides Scientists' Calls for Tougher Pollutant Limit
Environmental groups promised a legal challenge.
Dec 9th, 2020