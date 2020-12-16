Mackenzie Scott Says She Has Given $4.1B to Charity

Scott noted that she was “far from completing” her giving pledge.

Dec 16th, 2020
Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has announced that she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, The Seattle Times reported. She described the coronavirus pandemic as “a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” and noted is has been worse for women, people of color and those living in poverty.

“Meanwhile,” she wrote, “it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires."

After donating $1.68 billion to 116 nonprofits, universities, community development groups and legal organizations last July, Scott asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic.

She said the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations with strong leadership and results, specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and poverty rates, “and low access to philanthropic capital.”

Scott and her team started with 6,490 organizations, researched 822 and put 438 “on hold for now,” waiting for more details about their impact, management and how they treat employees or community members.

In total, 384 organizations in 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., will share $4,158,500,000 in gifts, including food banks, emergency relief funds “and support services for those most vulnerable.” Other organizations address “long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis,” such as debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities and education for historically marginalized and underserved people. The money will also support legal defense funds “that take on institutional discrimination.”

Washington state organization Craft3, a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) focused on investing in businesses owned by people of color, including Black and Indigenous owners, received $10 million. It is one of several CDFIs nationally to receive an investment from Scott.

“We are incredibly honored by the recognition that comes with this unprecedented gift. Community Development Financial Institutions are the front line of inclusive, equitable finance in the United States,” Adam Zimmerman, president and CEO of Craft3, said in a statement.

Scott noted that she was “far from completing” her giving pledge, and urged others to follow her lead in whatever way they could: time, a voice or money.

More
Purdue Pharma headquarters in Stamford, Conn.
Family Members Who Own Purdue to Appear Before Congress
Members of the family have been cast by activists and officials as prime villains in the country's opioid crisis.
Dec 15th, 2020
CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess introduces the new VW ID.3 at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany.
Volkswagen Board Issues Vote of Confidence in CEO
The vote gives a public show of support for the automaker's push into digital and electric cars.
Dec 15th, 2020
Amazon's distribution center in Tracy, Calif.
California Subpoenas Amazon Over Worker Safety in Pandemic
Three Amazon workers’ deaths are at the center of the investigation.
Dec 15th, 2020
Test launch of a heavy-class carrier rocket Angara-A5.
Russia Test-Launches Angara A5 Heavy Lift Space Rocket
The rocket has been plagued by delays and technical problems.
Dec 14th, 2020
Oracle Corp. headquarters in Redwood City, Calif.
Oracle to Move from Silicon Valley to Texas
The software maker will let many employees choose their office locations and decide whether to work from home.
Dec 14th, 2020
Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity, attached to mothership.
Virgin Galactic Rocket Fails to Ignite in Test Flight
The spaceship’s onboard computer lost connection with the rocket motor.
Dec 14th, 2020
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
US Set for First COVID-19 Shots as Shipments Begin Arriving
Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions.
Dec 14th, 2020
I Stock 1222893247
Window Opens for Virgin Galactic Test Flight from Spaceport
The flight was initially planned for November but was postponed due to COVID restrictions.
Dec 11th, 2020
Businessman Touching Industry 4 0 Icon In Virtual Interface 605737090 1256x838
11 Lessons in Digital Transformation
The following examples offer some framework in setting the right goals, proper planning, and how to realize those goals with greater speed and less pain.
Dec 11th, 2020
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Asks Court: Make J&J Pay $9.3B to End Opioid Crisis
“Nothing less than the fate of Oklahoma hangs in the balance.”
Dec 10th, 2020
Asset Management
3 Ways to Enhance MRO Systems Integration
When done properly, MRO systems integration can add a significant element of automation and time-savings that drive down supply chain costs.
Dec 9th, 2020
Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant.
EPA Overrides Scientists' Calls for Tougher Pollutant Limit
Environmental groups promised a legal challenge.
Dec 9th, 2020