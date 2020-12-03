Biden, Top Democrats Swing Behind Bipartisan Virus Aid Bill

The bill would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit and re-establishing PPP, among other various forms of aid.

Dec 3rd, 2020
Andrew Taylor
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater.
President-elect Joe Biden arrives at The Queen theater.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a monthslong logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the tempestuous congressional session speeds to a close.

Biden said Wednesday the developing aid package "wouldn’t be the answer, but it would be the immediate help for a lot of things.” He wants a relief bill to pass Congress now, with more aid to come next year.

Biden's remarks followed an announcement by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer of New York in support of an almost $1 trillion approach as the “basis” for discussions. The announcement appeared aimed at budging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who so far has been unwilling to abandon a $550 billion Senate GOP plan that has failed twice this fall.

The Democrats embraced a $908 billion approach from moderate Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, among others. It would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit, send $160 billion to help state and local governments, boost schools and universities, revive popular “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses, and bail out transit systems and airlines.

“In the spirit of compromise we believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations," Pelosi and Schumer said. They said they would try to build upon the approach, which has support in the House from a bipartisan “problem solvers" coalition.

The statement was a significant concession by Pelosi and Schumer, who played hardball this fall during failed preelection discussions with the administration on a costlier bill. They wanted a more generous unemployment benefit and far more for state and local government. Their embrace of the $908 billion measure was a retreat from a secret $1.3 trillion offer the two Democrats gave McConnell just on Monday.

It's another sign of urgency for additional COVID aid and economic stimulus as the economy struggles to recover from being slammed by the novel coronavirus. While the jobless rate isn't as high as was feared, the restaurant and airline industries are desperate for aid, as are other businesses, state and local officials, transit systems and the Postal Service, among others.

The new plan includes a liability shield for businesses and other organizations that have reopened their doors during the pandemic. It's the first time Pelosi and Schumer have shown a willingness to consider the idea, a top priority of McConnell, though there's been no discussion on the details, which are sure to be tricky.

McConnell had dismissed the bipartisan offer on Tuesday, instead aiming to rally Republicans around the $550 billion GOP proposal. But McConnell himself endorsed a $1 trillion-or so plan this summer, only to encounter resistance from conservatives that prompted him to retrench. He has acknowledged that another infusion of aid to states and local governments, a key Pelosi demand, probably will pass eventually.

McConnell wouldn't respond when asked about the Democratic statement. His top deputy, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said GOP leaders might agree to merging the bipartisan proposal with McConnell's bill.

“I think there's still time, although it's short, to put a bill together," Thune said.

Any relief package would be attached to a $1.4 trillion year-end spending bill required to avert a government shutdown next weekend. Talks on that measure are proceeding but if lawmakers should stumble, a temporary spending bill would be needed as a bridge into next year.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed a split-the-difference solution to the protracted impasse, hoping to speed overdue help to a hurting nation before Congress adjourns for the holidays. It was a sign that some lawmakers reluctant to adjourn for the year without approving some pandemic aid.

Their proposal includes $228 billion to extend and upgrade “paycheck protection” subsidies for businesses for a second round of relief to hard-hit businesses such as restaurants. It would revive a special jobless benefit, but at a reduced level of $300 per week rather than the $600 benefit enacted in March. State and local governments would receive $160 billion.

There's also $45 billion for transportation, including aid to transit systems and Amtrak; $82 billion to reopen schools and universities; and money for vaccines and health care providers, as well as for food stamps, rental assistance and the Postal Service.

The new effort follows a split-decision election that delivered the White House to Democrats and gave Republicans down-ballot success.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin struggled over a relief bill for weeks before the November election, discussing legislation of up to $2 trillion. Senate GOP conservatives opposed their efforts and Pelosi refused to yield on key points.

More
Virgin Galactic aircraft
Virgin Galactic Gets NASA Contract
The partnership will support NASA's Flight Opportunity program.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Cloud
Why The Industrial IoT Is Finally Ready for Prime Time
The two technological advancements that are helping to simplify the IIoT, allowing it to cross the chasm separating early adopters from the majority of manufacturing.
Dec 2nd, 2020
The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
UK Authorizes Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
The company's shot is the first to be backed up by rigorous scientific review.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Landed Chang'e-5 spacecraft.
China Spacecraft Collects Moon Samples to Take Back to Earth
The lander will spend two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 4.4 pounds of rocks and debris.
Dec 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1272748402
San Francisco Public Utilities Chief Charged with Corruption
He allegedly accepted meals, cash and other gifts from a construction company in exchange for insider information on city contracts.
Dec 1st, 2020
Pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy.
Minnesota Gives Final Green Light to Disputed Oil Pipeline
Opponents have vowed to keep up their fight against the project.
Dec 1st, 2020
This December 2015 family photo shows Jose Pereira, second left, one of the Houston-based Citgo oil executives convicted and ordered to prison in Venezuela, pictured with his wife Mervis, from left, and children, Sara, John, unidentified grandson and Joao, in Houston, Texas.
Family of Jailed Oil Exec Asks for Venezuelan Leader's Mercy
Relatives say the men were wrongly convicted.
Nov 30th, 2020
Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Tony Hsieh, Retired Zappos CEO, Dies at 46 After House Fire
Hsieh spent years working to transform Las Vegas's downtown area.
Nov 30th, 2020
The advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.
Members of Oil Cartel to Meet as Coronavirus Rattles Demand
Experts expect the group to continue with cuts of about 7.7 million barrels per day in the coming months.
Nov 30th, 2020
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna Asks US, European Regulators to OK its Vaccine
Study results suggest the vaccine is more than 94% effective.
Nov 30th, 2020
In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. In the years since Barack Obama and Joe Biden left the White House, the tech industry's political fortunes have flipped. Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple have come under scrutiny from Congress, federal regulators, state attorneys general and European authorities.
For Big Tech, Biden Brings New Era but No Ease in Scrutiny
The tech industry's political fortunes have flipped.
Nov 27th, 2020
A woman cycles on a Brompton folding bicycle past a sign outside Waterloo Station reminding people they are required to wear face coverings inside the station and whilst traveling on trains, in London, during England's second coronavirus lockdown, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
British Bike Maker Pedals on Despite Brexit Uncertainty
The company, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty and started stockpiling parts.
Nov 27th, 2020