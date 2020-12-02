Hyundai Affiliate Plans $240M Transmission Plant in Georgia

Hyundai Transys says the new plant will build eight-speed transmissions.

Dec 2nd, 2020
Jeff Amy
I Stock 458728357
iStock

ATLANTA (AP) — A South Korean auto parts supplier will invest more than $240 million to build a transmission factory in western Georgia with plans to hire 678 workers.

Hyundai Transys announced plans Tuesday for the new factory in West Point, adjoining an existing Hyundai Transys factory and a Kia Motors Corp factory. Both are parts of Hyundai Motor Group, the Korean auto conglomerate that sells cars under the Kia and Hyundai brands.

Hyundai Transys says the new plant will build eight-speed transmissions. The 620,000-square foot (58,000-square meter) plant will be part of the Kia campus just off Interstate 85 in West Point near the state line with Alabama.

The company, created by a merger of two Hyundai affiliates last year, also makes axles and vehicle seats. It has operations in South Korea, the United States and seven other countries. The company said the investment will create 165 others jobs and its total employees in Georgia will rise above 1,700 once the new plant is complete.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Hyundai Transys will make this long-term investment in West Point, but most importantly for the new jobs being created,” West Point Mayor Steve Tramell said in a statement.

Many supplier plants are clustered near the Hyundai plant in Montgomery, Alabama, and the Kia plant in West Point, with others scattered around and between the two plants. Kia, affiliates and suppliers had more than 4,300 employees in Georgia's Troup County in 2018, according to county financial documents.

It's the largest industrial announcement, by value of the investment, made so far this year in Georgia.

“The level of trust built through years of capital investment, employment, and training support – along with new opportunities unmatched by any other states – made Georgia a natural choice,” Hyundai TRANSYS Georgia Powertrain President Sangkil Jung said in a statement.

Final incentives for Hyundai Transys have not been agreed on yet, said Marie Hodge Gordon, spokesperson for the Georgia Economic Development Department.

The company will qualify for a state income tax credit that allows the company to deduct $3,500 per job from its Georgia income taxes for five years. If Hyundai Transys doesn’t incur $2.37 million in state income taxes each year, it can also use the credit to get cash payments redirected to it out of the money it withholds from employee paychecks for state income taxes, given its location in what the state classifies as a less-developed area.

Workers must make at least $28,000 a year for Hyundai Transys to qualify for tax credits.

Gordon said the state will pay to train Hyundai Transys workers. The state could chip in money to pay for infrastructure, and Hyundai will automatically qualify for tax breaks that will save it millions in sales and use taxes on machinery.

Local officials could also abate property taxes. West Point's financial statements show that in 2018, Kia, its affiliates and suppliers were receiving $2.85 million in property tax breaks from the city alone.

Kia got subsidies and tax breaks worth more than $450 million to locate its plant in West Point that opened in 2009, with the state aiming to revitalize a region hit hard by the closure of textile and apparel plants. Because the plant is only miles from the Alabama state line, a significant number of its workers live in that state.

More
Virgin Galactic aircraft
Virgin Galactic Gets NASA Contract
The partnership will support NASA's Flight Opportunity program.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Cloud
Why The Industrial IoT Is Finally Ready for Prime Time
The two technological advancements that are helping to simplify the IIoT, allowing it to cross the chasm separating early adopters from the majority of manufacturing.
Dec 2nd, 2020
The first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
UK Authorizes Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use
The company's shot is the first to be backed up by rigorous scientific review.
Dec 2nd, 2020
Landed Chang'e-5 spacecraft.
China Spacecraft Collects Moon Samples to Take Back to Earth
The lander will spend two days drilling into the lunar surface and collecting 4.4 pounds of rocks and debris.
Dec 2nd, 2020
I Stock 1272748402
San Francisco Public Utilities Chief Charged with Corruption
He allegedly accepted meals, cash and other gifts from a construction company in exchange for insider information on city contracts.
Dec 1st, 2020
Pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy.
Minnesota Gives Final Green Light to Disputed Oil Pipeline
Opponents have vowed to keep up their fight against the project.
Dec 1st, 2020
This December 2015 family photo shows Jose Pereira, second left, one of the Houston-based Citgo oil executives convicted and ordered to prison in Venezuela, pictured with his wife Mervis, from left, and children, Sara, John, unidentified grandson and Joao, in Houston, Texas.
Family of Jailed Oil Exec Asks for Venezuelan Leader's Mercy
Relatives say the men were wrongly convicted.
Nov 30th, 2020
Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Tony Hsieh, Retired Zappos CEO, Dies at 46 After House Fire
Hsieh spent years working to transform Las Vegas's downtown area.
Nov 30th, 2020
The advertising label of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.
Members of Oil Cartel to Meet as Coronavirus Rattles Demand
Experts expect the group to continue with cuts of about 7.7 million barrels per day in the coming months.
Nov 30th, 2020
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
Moderna Asks US, European Regulators to OK its Vaccine
Study results suggest the vaccine is more than 94% effective.
Nov 30th, 2020
In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. In the years since Barack Obama and Joe Biden left the White House, the tech industry's political fortunes have flipped. Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple have come under scrutiny from Congress, federal regulators, state attorneys general and European authorities.
For Big Tech, Biden Brings New Era but No Ease in Scrutiny
The tech industry's political fortunes have flipped.
Nov 27th, 2020
A woman cycles on a Brompton folding bicycle past a sign outside Waterloo Station reminding people they are required to wear face coverings inside the station and whilst traveling on trains, in London, during England's second coronavirus lockdown, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
British Bike Maker Pedals on Despite Brexit Uncertainty
The company, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty and started stockpiling parts.
Nov 27th, 2020