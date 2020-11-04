Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Win in Calif. Vote

The measure keeps drivers classified as independent contractors.

Nov 4th, 2020
Brian Melley
East Los Angeles voter Laura Cortez, 54, with her granddaughter Daniela 6, walk after casting her ballot in-person on Election Day.
East Los Angeles voter Laura Cortez, 54, with her granddaughter Daniela 6, walk after casting her ballot in-person on Election Day.
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services spent $200 million in a winning bet to circumvent California lawmakers and the courts to preserve their business model by keeping drivers from becoming employees eligible for benefits and job protections.

The titans of the so-called gig economy bankrolled the most expensive ballot measure in state history, which was decided Tuesday with 58% of more than 11 million voters choosing to keep drivers classified as independent contractors able to set their own hours.

Shares of both companies surged 11% to 13% before the opening bell Wednesday after the huge victory.

The outcome was a defeat for labor unions that had pushed for a state law aimed directly at Uber and Lyft, mandating they provide drivers with protections like minimum wage, overtime, health insurance and reimbursement for expenses.

Supporters of Proposition 22 said the outcome showed voters wanted to preserve the flexibility of the current system. Opponents said the companies had bought their own law and vowed to continue fighting for drivers' rights.

San Francisco-based Uber and Lyft had threatened to pull out of California if they lost. They got additional support in the fight from DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart, which all could have had their businesses upended if it failed.

Labor-friendly Democrats in the Legislature last year passed the landmark law known as AB5 to expand a 2018 ruling by the California Supreme Court that limited businesses from classifying certain workers as independent contractors.

The companies sought an exemption, taking their fight to voters with a campaign that included TV ads, mailers and messages that appeared on their app for both customers and drivers.

Opponents said the companies exploit drivers to keep profits high and the ballot measure would deprive workers of rights like overtime pay and workers’ compensation.

Supporters said the measure would allow drivers to maintain the freedom to work hours they choose and would provide other benefits.

Bill French, 62, a former high school baseball coach who voted for the measure in Huntington Beach, said he retired early so he could supplement his pay as an Uber driver and work when he wants.

“I don’t need them to control me and tell me when I’m going to work and not going to work,” French said.

More than $225 million was spent on the race, with unions kicking in about $20 million of that.

“The obscene amount of money these multibillion-dollar corporations spent misleading the public doesn’t absolve them of their duty to pay drivers a living wage,” Art Pulaski of the California Labor Federation said in a statement. "The end of this campaign is only the beginning in the fight to ensure gig workers are provided fair wages, sick pay and care when they’re hurt at work.”

The spending, which didn't account for $30 coupons Uber Eats and other services offered customers to promote their brands, will likely put future ballot measure funding on steroids, said political science professor David McCuan of Sonoma State University.

“What Prop. 22 does is it raises the tide of all ballot measures,” McCuan said. “It sets records that are just going to be blown past the next time. ... It makes the parallel route of direct democracy a playground that will be measured in the billions in a few (election) cycles.”

The measure had support nearly statewide except in the San Francisco Bay Area and a sliver of coastal counties to the north.

Although drivers would remain independent contractors exempt from mandates such as sick leave and expense reimbursement, they would receive some “alternative benefits,” including a guaranteed minimum wage and subsidies for health insurance if they average 25 hours of work a week.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent a letter to drivers late Tuesday thanking them for their support and promising details in coming weeks on how they can enroll in benefits such as accident insurance.

The will of the voters could undermine a recent appeals court decision that sided with state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who sued the companies for misclassifying drivers as contractors in violation of AB5.

More
I Stock 992217126 (1)
Man Guilty in Scheme to Ship Military Boats to China
He faces up to 15 years in prison.
Nov 3rd, 2020
Damien Marc Ceo Of Jpb Système (002)
Aerospace CEO: Spread Your Wings to Spread the Risk
"This year has served as a stark reminder ... that our desire to innovate should be unceasing, as should our desire to constantly drive our technology into relevant, yet unchartered territories."
Nov 3rd, 2020
Photo 1586125674857 4eb86880905d
Google Ad Costs, Not its Alleged Monopoly, Irk Businesses
Companies covet the top spots in Google results — but if too many vie for them, the cost can jump out of reach.
Nov 2nd, 2020
This photo shows the outside of a Charleston, S.C., condominium belonging to Eugene Zurlo on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Trump Administration Funds Plasma Company Based in Owner's Condo
The well-connected GOP donor's company may be in line for as much as $65 million in taxpayer dollars.
Nov 2nd, 2020
New cars wait to be transported from a port Yantai in east China's Shandong province Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Chinese Manufacturing Expands at Slower Pace
The recovery has helped large manufacturers more than smaller ones.
Nov 2nd, 2020
FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, April 4, 2017.
Ohio Utility at Center of $60 Million Bribery Case Fires CEO
Until now, FirstEnergy and its executives have denied any wrongdoing.
Nov 2nd, 2020
I Stock 998855758
2 More Ex-eBay Employees Admit to Roles in Harassment Scheme
One of the employees sent live spiders to the couple's residence.
Oct 30th, 2020
I Stock 1224036010
US Wages and Benefits Grow at Sluggish Pace
For the year ending in September, wages and benefits increased 2.4%, the slowest pace in three years.
Oct 30th, 2020
Dramatic representation of the theft in progress.
Lawn Robot Messages Owner for Help, Foils Thief
When he went outside to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted the culprit.
Oct 30th, 2020
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuelan President: Key Oil Refinery Attacked; 2 Detained
The alleged attack toppled a large tower at the Amuay Refinery on the Caribbean coast.
Oct 29th, 2020
Cars are lined up at a Volkswagen car dealer in Essen, Germany.
Volkswagen Returns to Profit as Global Auto Markets Recover
Car sales in September increased over the same month a year earlier for the first time this year.
Oct 29th, 2020
A help wanted sign is displayed at car wash in Indianapolis.
Jobless Claims Fall to 751,000, but New Infections a Threat
Employers may be forced to slash more jobs during the winter.
Oct 29th, 2020