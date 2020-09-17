Raytheon Doubles Job Cuts to 15,000

Raytheon is seeking $2 billion in cost reductions and $4 billion in cash conservation this year.

Sep 17th, 2020
Associated Press
A sign stands at the road leading to the Raytheon facility.
A sign stands at the road leading to the Raytheon facility.
Associated Press

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Raytheon Technologies Corp. plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs this year at its corporate offices, jet engine-maker Pratt & Whitney and aviation and military equipment manufacturer Collins Aerospace amid the downturn in the airline industry, Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes said Wednesday.

The job cuts at the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company are nearly double the total it initially announced in July.

Hayes, speaking during a Morgan Stanley analysts conference via webcast, said the cuts amount to administrative cost reductions of about 20% at Pratt & Whitney, based in East Hartford, Connecticut, and about 12% at Collins Aerospace, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pratt & Whitney has seen shop visits decline 60% since the second quarter, and Collins Aerospace saw a 65% drop in commercial spare parts orders, Hayes said, noting global commercial air traffic is down about 45% amid the coronavirus pandemic, down from an 80% drop in March.

Raytheon is seeking $2 billion in cost reductions and $4 billion in cash conservation this year, he said.

The company's defense-related business, however, remains strong, Hayes said.

Raytheon shares closed at $62.92 Wednesday, up $1.48.

More
In this 2003 file photo, boxes of Marshmallow Peeps are lined up at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, PA.
Virus Prompts Pause for Peeps Holiday Treats
The company will forego production for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day as it prepares for next Easter.
Sep 14th, 2020
OxyContin pills arranged for a photo.
Experts: Revamped OxyContin Hasn't Curbed Abuse, Overdoses
The updated OxyContin did appear to cut down abuse via snorting and injecting, however.
Sep 14th, 2020
People walk past a Microsoft office in New York, Nov. 10, 2016.
Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Targeting US Campaigns
The same Russian military intelligence outfit that hacked Democrats in 2016 has attempted to breach more than 200 organizations.
Sep 11th, 2020
Protesters rally outside the Rio Tinto office after the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites in Perth.
Rio Tinto CEO Leaves
The mining giant concluded there was "no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rock shelters."
Sep 11th, 2020
I Stock 502273645
State Watchdog Seeks Probe of Utility Tied to Bribery Scheme
First Energy officials have long maintained the nuclear plant bailout would not benefit the corporation itself.
Sep 10th, 2020
Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital and a co-founder of The Board Challenge.
Companies Pledge to Add at Least 1 Black Director to Board
Across the big companies in the S&P 500 index, more than a third did not have a single Black director in 2019.
Sep 10th, 2020
Sean Harris holds a sign asking for help.
Layoffs Remain Elevated as Job Gains Weaken
And a rising number of laid-off workers now say they regard their job loss as permanent.
Sep 10th, 2020
A worker handles filter material for face masks in Seattle.
Scarcity of Key Material Squeezes Medical Mask Manufacturing
The US government allowed exports of "meltblown" plastic meshes as the pandemic soared.
Sep 10th, 2020
Workers assemble trucks at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Oct. 27, 2017.
Pandemic Revealed the Cracks in US Manufacturing
Here's how to fix them.
Sep 9th, 2020
Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle.
Boeing Finds New Problem With 787 Jets
The company is inspecting part of the tail after finding that pieces were clamped together too tightly.
Sep 9th, 2020
Uber driver's vehicle.
Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Switch to Electric Vehicles
Drivers will earn an extra $0.50 per ride for hybrids and $1.50 extra for electric vehicles.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 1192891571 (1)
Auto Workers Pick Ford as Potential Strike Target
The union is looking for job security and commitments, including electric vehicles.
Sep 9th, 2020