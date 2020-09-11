Rio Tinto CEO Leaves Over Destruction of Indigenous Sites

The mining giant concluded there was "no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rock shelters."

Sep 11th, 2020
Rod McGuirk
Protesters rally outside the Rio Tinto office after the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites in Perth.
Protesters rally outside the Rio Tinto office after the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites in Perth.
Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques will leave the Anglo-Australian mining giant by March over the destruction of Australian Indigenous sacred sites to access iron ore, the company said on Friday. "Significant stakeholders have expressed concerns about executive accountability for the failings identified," Rio Tinto said in a statement.

By mutual agreement, Jacques will step down once a replacement has been appointed or on March 31, whichever happens sooner, the statement said. Executives Chris Salisbury and Simone Niven will leave the company on December 31.

Rio Tinto announced last month that Jacques would lose $3.5 million in bonuses and Salisbury and Niven around $700,000 each over the destruction in May of two rock shelters in Juukan George in Western Australia state that had been inhabited for 46,000 years. Rio Tinto concluded in an internal review last month that there was "no single root cause or error that directly resulted in the destruction of the rock shelters."

But internal documents revealed last week that Rio Tinto had engaged a law firm in case the traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people, applied for a court injunction to save the rock shelters. The Western Australian government has promised to update Indigenous heritage laws that allowed Rio Tinto to legally destroy the sacred sites.

Jamie Lowe, chief executive of the National Native Title Council, which represents Australia's traditional owners of the land, said he had called on Rio Tinto to take more action than cutting executive bonuses. Lowe welcomed the decision to replace the three executives.

"There needs to be a consistent theme of them showing that they are conscious of Aboriginal cultural heritage and its protection," Lowe said of mining companies.

The rock shelters' traditional owners had no comment to make on the Rio Tinto leadership changes, Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura Aboriginal Corp. said. "We will continue to work with Rio Tinto in the aftermath of the Juukan Gorge disaster. Our focus continues to rest heavily on preserving Aboriginal heritage and advocating for wide-ranging changes to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again," the corporation said in a statement.

"We cannot and will not allow this type of devastation to occur ever again," the statement added.

More
A worker handles filter material for face masks in Seattle.
Scarcity of Key Material Squeezes Medical Mask Manufacturing
The US government allowed exports of "meltblown" plastic meshes as the pandemic soared.
Sep 10th, 2020
Workers assemble trucks at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Oct. 27, 2017.
Pandemic Revealed the Cracks in US Manufacturing
Here's how to fix them.
Sep 9th, 2020
Boeing 787 airplane being built for Norwegian Air Shuttle.
Boeing Finds New Problem With 787 Jets
The company is inspecting part of the tail after finding that pieces were clamped together too tightly.
Sep 9th, 2020
Uber driver&apos;s vehicle.
Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Switch to Electric Vehicles
Drivers will earn an extra $0.50 per ride for hybrids and $1.50 extra for electric vehicles.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 1192891571 (1)
Auto Workers Pick Ford as Potential Strike Target
The union is looking for job security and commitments, including electric vehicles.
Sep 9th, 2020
I Stock 696091516
Apple, Google, Dropbox Investigated Over Cloud Storage
Italy's competition watchdog opened a total of six investigations into online storage services.
Sep 9th, 2020
General Motors logo.
GM to Build Nikola's Hydrogen-Electric Pickup
The auto giant will acquire an 11% stake in the electric vehicle startup.
Sep 8th, 2020
I Stock 1214496805
Samsung Wins $6.6B Verizon 5G Contract
The South Korean technology giant will develop infrastructure for Verizon's 5G network.
Sep 8th, 2020
Io T
COVID Emphasizes Potential of Digital Manufacturing
There are four main areas where ERP and digital transformation can stimulate operational efficiencies and business agility.
Sep 4th, 2020
I Stock 504586676
Virgin Atlantic Completes Rescue Plan; 1,150 Jobs Lost
The deal was was formally recognized by a U.S. court — the last step in the legal process.
Sep 4th, 2020
Jeff Arnett, the master distiller at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn.
Jack Daniel's Master Distiller Stepping Down After 12 Years
Jeff Arnett stewarded the brand's global growth and expanded its lineup.
Sep 4th, 2020
Daimler Trucks North America&rsquo;s (DTNA) all-electric Class 8 truck.
Daimler Tests Self-Driving Trucks in Southwest
Daimler and Torc Robotics established a new testing center as they begin automated runs for 18-wheelers.
Sep 4th, 2020