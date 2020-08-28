'Flying Car' Gets Off Ground

The motorcycle-like contraption even had a person aboard.

Aug 28th, 2020
Yuri Kageyama
Test flight of a manned &apos;&apos;flying car.&apos;
Test flight of a manned '"flying car."
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways may be becoming less illusory.

Japan’s SkyDrive Inc., among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard.

In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted several feet (1-2 meters) off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes.

Tomohiro Fukuzawa, who heads the SkyDrive effort, said he hopes “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by 2023, but he acknowledged that making it safe was critical.

“Of the world’s more than 100 flying car projects, only a handful has succeeded with a person on board,” he told The Associated Press.

“I hope many people will want to ride it and feel safe.”

The machine so far can fly for just five to 10 minutes but if that can become 30 minutes, it will have more potential, including exports to places like China, Fukuzawa said.

Unlike airplanes and helicopters, eVTOL, or “electric vertical takeoff and landing,” vehicles offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle.

They could do away with the hassle of airports and traffic jams and the cost of hiring pilots, they could fly automatically.

Battery sizes, air traffic control and other infrastructure issues are among the many potential challenges to commercializing them.

“Many things have to happen,” said Sanjiv Singh, professor at the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, who co-founded Near Earth Autonomy, near Pittsburgh, which is also working on an eVTOL aircraft.

“If they cost $10 million, no one is going to buy them. If they fly for 5 minutes, no one is going to buy them. If they fall out of the sky every so often, no one is going to buy them,” Singh said in a telephone interview.

The SkyDrive project began humbly as a volunteer project called Cartivator in 2012, with funding by top Japanese companies including automaker Toyota Motor Corp., electronics company Panasonic Corp. and video-game developer Bandai Namco.

A demonstration flight three years ago went poorly. But it has improved and the project recently received another round of funding, of 3.9 billion yen ($37 million), including from the Development Bank of Japan.

The Japanese government is bullish on “the Jetsons” vision, with a “road map” for business services by 2023, and expanded commercial use by the 2030s, stressing its potential for connecting remote areas and providing lifelines in disasters.

Experts compare the buzz over flying cars to the days when the aviation industry got started with the Wright Brothers and the auto industry with the Ford Model T.

Lilium of Germany, Joby Aviation in California and Wisk, a joint venture between Boeing Co. and Kitty Hawk Corp., are also working on eVTOL projects.

Sebastian Thrun, chief executive of Kitty Hawk, said it took time for airplanes, cell phones and self-driving cars to win acceptance.

“But the time between technology and social adoption might be more compressed for eVTOL vehicles,” he said.

Related
Thumb 2
World's Smallest Flying Car Targets 2023 Launch
Aug 18th, 2020
More
I Stock 475012074 (1)
Australia to Phase Out Waste Exports, Boost Recycling
The legislation aims to end the export of 645,000 metric tons of unprocessed trash.
Aug 27th, 2020
Winds blow the smoke from a refinery.
Oil Industry Assesses Damanges From Hurricane
Oil and gas producers evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies shut down refineries in the storm's path.
Aug 27th, 2020
In this April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.&apos;s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio.
FirstEnergy Had Big Stake in Tainted Nuclear Plant Bailout
Investigators say the company secretly funneled millions to secure a legislative bailout for two unprofitable plants.
Aug 27th, 2020
Palantir CEO Alex Karp.
Secretive Palantir Lifts Veil Before Wall Street Stock Sale
Like many other tech companies, it will be going public without ever turning a profit.
Aug 26th, 2020
I Stock 1170018697
Ex-Pharmaceutical Company Boss Faces Insider Trading Charges
He is accused of feeding secrets that enabled friends and family to earn over $700,000 illegally.
Aug 26th, 2020
Alaska state Rep. Gary Knopp.
NTSB: Lawmaker in Plane Crash Flew Despite Vision Problems
His medical flight certification had been denied eight years ago.
Aug 26th, 2020
Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan jumps from the SolarStratos solar powered aircraft prototype.
Swiss Team Claims 1st Jump, Free Fall from Solar Plane
The jump sought to demonstrate that skydiving can be carried out without planet-warming greenhouse gases.
Aug 25th, 2020
Shot from a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment.
Pipeline Tunnel Supporters, Foes Clash Before Mich. Panel
The proposed Great Lakes tunnel would be drilled beneath the Straits of Mackinac.
Aug 25th, 2020
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
The Right Bot for You
A digital assistant for every worker is certainly cool, but in today’s artificial intelligence age, selecting the wrong automation tool can be disastrous.
Aug 25th, 2020
John Oliver performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert.
City Naming Sewage Plant After John Oliver
The comedian took a shot at the Connecticut city in a recent episode of his HBO show.
Aug 25th, 2020
I Stock 1057873222
The Labor-Busting Law Firms and Consultants That Keep Google, Amazon and Other Workplaces Union-Free
Just a handful of little-known law and consulting firms do much of the dirty work.
Aug 25th, 2020
The Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500.
Fiat Chrysler Recalls Diesel Engines to Fix Stalling Problem
Dealers will update software so the engines keep working even if the crankshaft position signal is lost.
Aug 25th, 2020