New Mexico Makes Push for Space Command Center

The Air Force plans to make a final decision on the new command center early next year.

Aug 17th, 2020
Associated Press
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, July 30, 2020, Cape Canaveral, Fla.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, July 30, 2020, Cape Canaveral, Fla.
AP Photo/John Raoux

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city is among 31 potential locations for the federal government’s new space command center.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller announced Friday that they will lead a community effort to land what is expected to be a major federal facility that would add more than 1,000 jobs. The two Democrats had previously submitted a letter of interest proposing the city as an ideal location.

They cited New Mexico’s existing defense and science installations and the state’s growing aerospace sector.

“Our attitude should be that we pursue every opportunity to employ New Mexicans in highly skilled and good-paying careers," the governor said in a statement. "That is certainly my approach. I am excited that, with the mayor’s partnership, Albuquerque and our state are moving forward in this process.”

The U.S. Air Force plans to make the final decision about the location early next year.

Keller said a permanent U.S. Space Command center in Albuquerque “just makes sense.” He and other elected officials pointed to ongoing research in the state and efforts by Virgin Galactic and other companies to launch commercial space ventures from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

The U.S. Space Force, which was officially established in December, is the first new military service since the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947. It will be the provider of forces to U.S. Space Command, a separate organization established in 2019 as the overseer of the military’s space operations.

President Donald Trump has made clear he sees the newest service as critical to the future of American defense.

Members of the state's congressional delegation also have voiced support for locating the command center in New Mexico.

More
A ribbon of oil lines the bottom stalks of marsh grass.
$205M in BP Spill Money for Louisiana Coastal Restoration
Most of that — $176 million — will use sediment dredged from the Mississippi River to build 1,200 acres of marsh.
Aug 14th, 2020
I Stock 1079938578
Mazda-Toyota Boosts Investment in Alabama Plant by $830M
The additional money will be used to incorporate cutting edge manufacturing technologies and training for 4,000 new workers.
Aug 14th, 2020
Workers on scaffolding lay blocks.
US Productivity Rises 7.3%, Biggest Increase Since 2009
Productivity mostly lagged during the 11-year expansion that followed the Great Recession.
Aug 14th, 2020
I Stock 1225178549
US Retail Sales Regain Pre-Virus Pace but Slowdown Is Likely
Much of that spending has been fueled by government relief spending that had put more money in people's pockets.
Aug 14th, 2020
I Stock 1221692299
The Hidden Debt We Will Pay for this Pandemic
We don't yet know the consequences, but the debt will be paid.
Aug 13th, 2020
A shale gas drilling site in St. Mary&apos;s, Pa.
EPA Expected to Undo Methane Leak Rule for Oil, Gas Industry
The Obama-era rules were designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines.
Aug 13th, 2020
Jan Marsalek, the former &apos;Wirecard&apos; chief operating officer.
German Investigators Appeal for Help Finding Tech Executive
The 40-year-old Austrian is suspected to have fled Germany after learning authorities were after him.
Aug 13th, 2020
I Stock 1222700356
REI to Sell New Headquarters, Shift Work to Other Sites
The company says it needs to "reexamine and rethink" how it does business amid the pandemic.
Aug 13th, 2020
President Donald Trump signs an executive order during a news conference.
Business Lobby Raises Concerns Over Trump Payroll Tax Break
Among the potential problems cited are whether businesses would be liable for repayment of the deferred taxes.
Aug 13th, 2020
The company logo shines at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Recalls Midsize SUVs
Braking systems may not work properly in more than 558,000 midsize SUVs.
Aug 13th, 2020
President Trump during an event at the Whirlpool Corporation facility in Clyde, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2020.
Federal Utility Board to Review CEO Pay
President Trump had called for the firing of the Tennessee Valley Authority's CEO.
Aug 12th, 2020
Dhivya Suryadevara
Rising Star in Detroit Departs Suddenly for Silicon Valley
Dhivya Suryadevara became General Motors' first female CFO at age 39.
Aug 12th, 2020