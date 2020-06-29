GM Wants Judge Removed From Case

The judge had ordered GM CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley to sit down without lawyers.

Jun 29th, 2020
Ed White
I Stock 636527018
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors asked a federal appeals court Friday to overturn an order that requires its CEO to meet with the head of Fiat Chrysler by next week to try to settle a lawsuit related to corruption by union leaders.

GM also asked the appeals court to remove U.S. District Judge Paul Borman from the case.

GM is suing crosstown rival FCA alleging that it got an advantage by paying off union leaders to reduce labor costs during contract talks. FCA's former labor chief, Al Iacobelli, is in prison, although the company denies that it directed any prohibited payments.

Borman described the lawsuit as a “nuclear option” that would be a “waste of time and resources” for years if he allows the case to move forward.

The judge ordered GM CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley to sit down without lawyers by July 1 and reach a “sensible resolution of this huge legal distraction.” Borman wants an update from them on a public video conference that same day.

In a court filing, GM called Borman's order a “profound abuse" of power.

“The court possesses no authority to order the CEOs of GM and FCA to engage in settlement discussions, reach a resolution and then appear alone at a pretrial conference eight days later, without counsel,” GM's attorneys said.

“Second, the court has no business labeling a properly filed federal lawsuit assigned to the court for impartial adjudication ‘a distraction’ or a ‘nuclear option,'" GM said.

Borman can't be viewed as impartial, company lawyers said.

The judge declined to comment. In a statement Friday, Fiat Chrysler said it stands ready to comply with Borman's order. The Italian-American automaker called GM's lawsuit meritless and said it would not distract FCA from its business. “FCA will continue to defend itself vigorously and pursue all available remedies in response to GM's groundless lawsuit,” the statement said.

Federal agents have been rooting out corruption in the senior ranks of the United Auto Workers. The first wave of convictions in 2017 involved key FCA employees who used money from a jointly run training center to reward union officials.

More
Shot from a television screen shows damage to an anchor support.
Judge Shuts Down Energy Pipeline in Michigan's Great Lakes
The owner reported problems with a support piece far below the surface.
Jun 26th, 2020
The new 2021 Ford F-150 truck
Ford Plays it Safe with Revamped F-150
On the outside, the truck changes little, and the internal combustion engines and transmissions remain the same.
Jun 26th, 2020
SpaceShipTwo Unity being released from the carrier mothership.
Virgin Galactic Marks Second Glide Flight Over New Mexico
The pilots flew at higher speeds to help evaluate the ship’s performance.
Jun 26th, 2020
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Trump Wants Federal Hiring to Focus on Skills Over Degrees
The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers.
Jun 26th, 2020
Shoppers, left, head to the entrance as a sign on the outside wall invites customers to shop inside a Best Buy store.
US Consumer Spending Up 8.2%
Without the stimulus checks or an extension of unemployment aid, it's unclear whether consumers will keep spending freely.
Jun 26th, 2020
Erp
Aptean Acquires WorkWise
The purchase extends the company's ERP offerings for discrete manufacturers.
Jun 25th, 2020
Thumb2
Return of the King
As Ford prepares to unveil the latest F-150, we dissect the factors driving its 38-year reign as the best-selling vehicle in America.
Jun 25th, 2020
A worker pushes a cart past refrigerators.
Orders for US Big-Ticket Factory Goods Surge 15.8%
This was a significant rebound after a disastrous April and March.
Jun 25th, 2020
I Stock 642834308 (1)
US Investigates Kia Headlight Failures
The probe covers about 392,000 Kia Sorento SUVs from the 2011 through 2013 model years.
Jun 25th, 2020
Trucks travel along a loading dock at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif.
California Considers 1st-in-US Electric Truck Sales Rule
The rule would force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans.
Jun 25th, 2020
I Stock 1156940451 (1)
US Probes Complaints of GMs with Sticky Steering
The problem could affect 781,000 vehicles.
Jun 25th, 2020
Demonstrates in front of a mobile police facial recognition facility outside a shopping centre in London.
Detroit Police Challenged Over Face Recognition Flaws, Bias
A man alleges he was unjustly arrested because of a flaw in facial recognition technology.
Jun 24th, 2020