Judge Shuts Down Energy Pipeline in Michigan's Great Lakes

The owner reported problems with a support piece far below the surface.

Jun 26th, 2020
Ed White
Shot from a television screen shows damage to an anchor support.
Shot from a television screen shows damage to an anchor support.

DETROIT (AP) — A judge shut down an energy pipeline in Michigan’s Great Lakes on Thursday, granting a request from the state after the owner reported problems with a support piece far below the surface.

Enbridge Inc. has not provided enough information to Michigan officials to show that continued operation of the west leg of the Line 5 twin pipeline is safe, Ingham County Judge James Jamo said.

Without the temporary order, “the risk of harm to the Great Lakes and various communities and businesses that rely on the Great Lakes would be not only substantial but also in some respects irreparable,” the judge said.

Enbridge, a Canadian company based in Calgary, Alberta, said it was disappointed with the decision but quickly complied by closing the west leg.

Enbridge's Line 5 carries oil and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. A four-mile (6.4-kilometer) segment divides into two pipes that lie on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which connect Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

Enbridge last week said an anchor support on the east leg of the pipeline had shifted. The company said Line 5 itself was not ruptured and that no oil spilled into the water, but it still hasn't explained how the incident occurred.

The east leg was shut down. But Enbridge said it resumed the flow through the west line Saturday after consulting with federal regulators at the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The judge said he’ll hold a hearing Tuesday on the state’s request for a preliminary injunction that, if granted, could keep Line 5 closed indefinitely.

“With the continued operation of this pipeline, the risk of severe and lasting environmental damage to Michigan’s most important natural resource continues to grow every day,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Line 5 transports up to 540,000 barrels per day of light crude oil, light synthetic crude and natural gas liquids, which are refined into propane, according to Enbridge. The pipeline has been operating since 1953.

Enbridge warned that a long shutdown would threaten fuel supplies in Michigan and Ohio and possibly cause higher gas prices.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer criticized the restart of the west leg of Line 5, calling it a “brazen disregard for the people of Michigan” and the safety of the Great Lakes.

Enbridge wants to ultimately put the twin pipes in a tunnel to protect them in the lakes. The project was approved in 2018 by a Republican administration before Nessel and Whitmer, both Democrats, took office.

Nessel requested the restraining order and preliminary injunction as part of a broader lawsuit filed in 2019 to permanently close Line 5. The litigation is ongoing.

More
Erp
Aptean Acquires WorkWise
The purchase extends the company's ERP offerings for discrete manufacturers.
Jun 25th, 2020
Thumb2
Return of the King
As Ford prepares to unveil the latest F-150, we dissect the factors driving its 38-year reign as the best-selling vehicle in America.
Jun 25th, 2020
A worker pushes a cart past refrigerators.
Orders for US Big-Ticket Factory Goods Surge 15.8%
This was a significant rebound after a disastrous April and March.
Jun 25th, 2020
I Stock 642834308 (1)
US Investigates Kia Headlight Failures
The probe covers about 392,000 Kia Sorento SUVs from the 2011 through 2013 model years.
Jun 25th, 2020
Trucks travel along a loading dock at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif.
California Considers 1st-in-US Electric Truck Sales Rule
The rule would force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans.
Jun 25th, 2020
I Stock 1156940451 (1)
US Probes Complaints of GMs with Sticky Steering
The problem could affect 781,000 vehicles.
Jun 25th, 2020
Demonstrates in front of a mobile police facial recognition facility outside a shopping centre in London.
Detroit Police Challenged Over Face Recognition Flaws, Bias
A man alleges he was unjustly arrested because of a flaw in facial recognition technology.
Jun 24th, 2020
Tesla logo in Salt Lake City.
Regulators Probe Tesla Touch-Screen Failures
The screens can fail prematurely because the memory can wear out.
Jun 24th, 2020
General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra.
Judge Orders GM, Fiat Chrysler CEOs to Meet, Settle Lawsuit
The judge called the lawsuit over alleged racketeering a "huge legal distraction.”
Jun 24th, 2020
Johnson And Johnson Baby Powder Ap 5ec4749da366a (1)
Appeals Court Reduces Johnson & Johnson Talc Verdict
But the court also determined that the company knowingly sold a product that caused cancer.
Jun 24th, 2020
I Stock 507158695
Segway Ending Production of its Namesake Vehicle
The company claimed the vehicle would revolutionize the way people get around.
Jun 24th, 2020
Roundup 5c755eb6e5883
Judge: California Can’t Require Cancer Label for Weed Killer
The ruling said the state couldn’t meet the legal standard for the requirement.
Jun 23rd, 2020