Virgin Galactic Marks Second Glide Flight Over New Mexico

The pilots flew at higher speeds to help evaluate the ship’s performance.

Jun 26th, 2020
Associated Press
SpaceShipTwo Unity being released from the carrier mothership.
SpaceShipTwo Unity being released from the carrier mothership.
Associated Press

UPHAM, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic on Thursday celebrated the second successful glide flight of its spaceship over Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

Unlike the first glide test in early May, the pilots flew at higher speeds to help evaluate the ship’s systems and performance in preparation for the next stage of testing. That will involve rocket-powered flights.

"Our focus for this year remains unchanged on ensuring the vehicles and our operations are prepared for long-term, regular commercial spaceflight service,” Virgin Galactic CEO George Whitesides said in a statement.

While the company is in the midst of final testing, officials have yet to offer a date for the start of commercial flights. Officials said the data from the latest flight has to be analyzed. Other steps include making final modifications to the spaceship's customer cabin and completing detailed inspections.

During Thursday's flight, the spaceship reached a glide speed of Mach 0.85 after being released from the carrier ship VMS Eve at an altitude of 51,000 feet (15,545 meters). The pilots conducted various tests and maneuvers before touching down on the runway.

Virgin Galactic teams last weekend did a “wet” dress rehearsal in which they positioned the spaceship on the runway and loaded it with fuel.

Virgin Galactic is the anchor tenant of the taxpayer-financed Spaceport America — the world’s first facility designed and built specifically for launching commercial passengers and payloads into suborbital space. The company now has close to 180 people working out of the desert outpost.

More than 600 customers from around the world have purchased tickets to be launched into the lower fringes of space where they can experience weightlessness and get a view of the Earth below. The suborbital flights are designed to reach an altitude of at least 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) before gliding to a landing.

In addition to a few hundred people who have put down deposits for a ride with Virgin Galactic, more than 9,100 have registered their interest online. Company officials expect the interest to surpass the company’s capacity for flights for a few years.

More
Erp
Aptean Acquires WorkWise
The purchase extends the company's ERP offerings for discrete manufacturers.
Jun 25th, 2020
Thumb2
Return of the King
As Ford prepares to unveil the latest F-150, we dissect the factors driving its 38-year reign as the best-selling vehicle in America.
Jun 25th, 2020
A worker pushes a cart past refrigerators.
Orders for US Big-Ticket Factory Goods Surge 15.8%
This was a significant rebound after a disastrous April and March.
Jun 25th, 2020
I Stock 642834308 (1)
US Investigates Kia Headlight Failures
The probe covers about 392,000 Kia Sorento SUVs from the 2011 through 2013 model years.
Jun 25th, 2020
Trucks travel along a loading dock at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif.
California Considers 1st-in-US Electric Truck Sales Rule
The rule would force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans.
Jun 25th, 2020
I Stock 1156940451 (1)
US Probes Complaints of GMs with Sticky Steering
The problem could affect 781,000 vehicles.
Jun 25th, 2020
Demonstrates in front of a mobile police facial recognition facility outside a shopping centre in London.
Detroit Police Challenged Over Face Recognition Flaws, Bias
A man alleges he was unjustly arrested because of a flaw in facial recognition technology.
Jun 24th, 2020
Tesla logo in Salt Lake City.
Regulators Probe Tesla Touch-Screen Failures
The screens can fail prematurely because the memory can wear out.
Jun 24th, 2020
General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra.
Judge Orders GM, Fiat Chrysler CEOs to Meet, Settle Lawsuit
The judge called the lawsuit over alleged racketeering a "huge legal distraction.”
Jun 24th, 2020
Johnson And Johnson Baby Powder Ap 5ec4749da366a (1)
Appeals Court Reduces Johnson & Johnson Talc Verdict
But the court also determined that the company knowingly sold a product that caused cancer.
Jun 24th, 2020
I Stock 507158695
Segway Ending Production of its Namesake Vehicle
The company claimed the vehicle would revolutionize the way people get around.
Jun 24th, 2020
Roundup 5c755eb6e5883
Judge: California Can’t Require Cancer Label for Weed Killer
The ruling said the state couldn’t meet the legal standard for the requirement.
Jun 23rd, 2020