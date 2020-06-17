Momentum Grows in Congress for More FAA Oversight of Boeing

Support for more oversight has grown after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.

Jun 17th, 2020
David Koenig
Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash.
Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash.
Associated Press

Pressure is growing in Congress for at least modest changes in how federal regulators approve new passenger planes after two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.

On Tuesday, two key senators on transportation issues proposed several changes that would increase Federal Aviation Administration's direct role in the aircraft-certification process.

Their legislation would not end a decades-old practice in which the FAA relies on aircraft manufacturers' own employees to certify the safety of systems on their planes. But it would require the FAA to select the people who do the safety work instead of letting the manufacturers pick them.

Supporters of the FAA’s reliance on employees of aircraft makers point to the safety record of U.S. airlines – no fatal crashes since 2009 – as proof that the policy produces safe planes. Critics say, however, that FAA approved the Boeing Max without fully understanding an anti-stall system that was later implicated in the crashes.

The new bill by the Republican chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, and the panel’s top Democrat, Maria Cantwell of Washington, would make other changes, too. It would require FAA to accept recommendations by federal safety investigators around safety standards for pilot training on modern, highly automated planes. Ordinary pilots for U.S. and international airlines would perform test flights of new planes, rather than leaving the work to highly specialized test pilots.

The measure is stronger than a bill that Wicker introduced two weeks ago and which was criticized by families of some of the 346 people who died in the Max crashes. House Democrats are working on their own proposal to overhaul FAA certification of passenger planes.

The FAA declined to comment. FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson is expected to be quizzed about the matter Wednesday, when he appears before the Senate committee to discuss FAA oversight of the aerospace industry.

The first Max crash occurred off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018. The FAA and other regulators grounded all Max jets in March 2019 after another one crashed in Ethiopia. An automated anti-stall system pushed the noses of both planes down based on faulty readings from sensors.

Michael Stumo, whose daughter died in the Ethiopia crash, said the FAA has refused to answer questions from the families about its approval of the Max.

“The FAA remains happy to be sidelined, rather than have direct involvement in certification,” he wrote in a statement to the Senate panel. “To this day, the FAA has not admitted any mistakes.”

Boeing has been rewriting software and making other changes to the Max. The company hopes to win approval to return the plane to service this year, pending a demonstration flight with FAA experts that has not yet been scheduled.

More
Signage at eBay headquarters in San Jose, Calif.
eBay Staff Sent Spiders, Roaches to Harass Couple
Employees set out to ruin the lives of a couple who posted a blog critical of the company.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1216340633
Businesses Ask Patrons to Waive Right to Sue If They Get Ill
Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt safety protocols.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1134921314
EU Authorities Open Apple Antitrust Investigations
Apple may be limiting choice and innovation and keeping prices high.
Jun 16th, 2020
A man walks by a closed store.
Can Job Market Sustain Its Gains?
Layoffs are slowing, unemployment is declining and hiring is gradually rising.
Jun 16th, 2020
I Stock 1205534989
AstraZeneca Agrees to Make COVID-19 Vaccine for Europe
The drugmaker plans to begin delivering the vaccine by the end of 2020.
Jun 15th, 2020
I Stock 926097920
BP Takes $17.5B Hit
The pandemic has accelerated emissions cuts.
Jun 15th, 2020
Midea Group founder He Xiangjian.
Chinese Billionaire Held Hostage
He Xiangjian, the founder of appliance maker Midea Group, is China’s fourth-wealthiest person.
Jun 15th, 2020
I Stock 1205536473
Trump Administration Cuts Oil, Gas Fees in Hundreds of Cases
Critics argue the breaks on government fees are unnecessary industry handouts.
Jun 11th, 2020
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing.
Mnuchin Says Businesses Will Need More Help
The Treasury secretary said the next round of support should be more targeted to the hardest hit parts of the economy.
Jun 11th, 2020
Nissan&apos;s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference.
Japan Wants US to Extradite Americans Who Helped Ghosn Flee
Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, but the U.S. does.
Jun 11th, 2020
A customer wearing a face mask looks at automobiles in a Tesla car showroom in Beijing.
China Auto Sales Up 14.5% in May
Growth in passenger vehicles was primarily driven by sales of SUVs and minivans.
Jun 11th, 2020
Thumb2
Amazon Sued After Worker's Family Member Dies of COVID-19
The lawsuit is accusing Amazon of boosting productivity at the expense of safety.
Jun 10th, 2020