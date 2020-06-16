Tesla in Negotiations with Texas for New Plant Site

Tesla is working on a deal with Travis County, Texas that could bring the carmaker's largest U.S. assembly plant to the Austin area.

According to the American-Statesman, Tesla is negotiating an incentives package that will be voted on within the next few weeks. The new plant would build Tesla's electric pickup, the Cybertruck, as well as the Model Y SUV.

The terms of the deal haven't been released.

According to multiple reports, Tesla's plant site finalists included Austin and Tulsa, Okla. It's unknown if Tesla is negotiating with Tulsa as well.

The new facility could be Tesla's largest in the U.S.

Right now, the company has 10,000 employees in Fremont, Calif., and another 6,500 in Reno, Nev.

The Midwest is an ideal location as Tesla is looking to build a new production facility in the middle of the country,and closer to the East Coast markets.