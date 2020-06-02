CBO: Virus Impact Could Trim GDP by $15.7T

That would equal 5.3% of lost GDP over the coming decade.

Jun 2nd, 2020
Martin Crutsinger
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y.
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y.
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office said Monday that the U.S. economy could be $15.7 trillion smaller over the next decade than it otherwise would have been if Congress does not mitigate the economic damage from the coronavirus.

The CBO, which had already issued a report forecasting a severe economic impact over the next two years, expanded that forecast to show that the severity of the economic shock could depress growth for far longer.

The new estimate said that over the 2020-2030 period, total GDP output could be $15.7 trillion lower than CBO had been projecting as recently as January. That would equal 5.3% of lost GDP over the coming decade.

After adjusting for inflation, CBO said the lost output would total $7.9 trillion, a loss of 3% of inflation-adjusted GDP.

CBO called this a “significant markdown” in GDP output as a result of the pandemic.

“Business closures and social distancing measures are expected to curtail consumer spending, while the recent drop in energy prices is projected to severely reduce U.S. investment in the energy sector,” CBO Director Philip Swagel said in a letter.

“Recent legislation will, in CBO’s assessment, partially mitigate the deterioration in economic conditions,” Swagel said in the letter to Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The two had requested the information as a way to pressure Republicans to follow the lead of the House and pass more economic relief.

“Last week we learned that over 40 million Americans lost their jobs as a result of this horrific pandemic,” Schumer and Sanders said in a joint statement. “Today, the CBO tells us that if current trends continue, we will see a jaw-dropping $16 trillion reduction in economic growth over the next decade.”

Schumer and Sanders said Republicans should stop blocking legislation to provide more assistance given that 40 million workers have lost their jobs already.

“In order to avoid the risk of another Great Depression, the Senate must act with a fierce sense of urgency,” Schumer and Sanders said.

The CBO is forecasting that the GDP, which shrank at a 5% rate in the first three months of this year, will fall at a 37.7% rate in the current April-June quarter, the biggest quarterly decline on record.

The CBO also issued a separate report detailing a cost estimate for a $3.4 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill that passed the Democratic-controlled House in mid-May. That legislation is built around $915 billion in aid to state and local governments, another $1,200 payment to most American workers, and additional aid to colleges and local school districts. The price tag is slightly higher than a back-of-the-envelope figure provided by Democrats when the measure passed.

Senate Republicans have dismissed the proposal as a wish list but have yet to unveil any proposal to counter it.

More
Packages of meat sit in a cooler at a local super market.
US Food Prices See Historic Jump
Prices are not expected to drop anytime soon.
Jun 1st, 2020
I Stock 909610188
Average US Gas Price Up 8 Cents Over 2 Weeks to $2.05
The increases come amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.
Jun 1st, 2020
Smoke rises from LG Polymers plant.
Probe Blames Safety Lapses for Deadly India Gas Leak
The committee said the tanks from which the gas leaked were outdated and lacked temperature sensors.
Jun 1st, 2020
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's Musk Earns $770M in Stock Options
But it isn't clear whether he had exercised the stock options.
May 29th, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 28, 2020.
House Approves Changes to Virus Aid Subsidy Program
The new measure extends the program through the end of the year and gives business owners 24 weeks to spend federal aid.
May 29th, 2020
A pump jack over an oil well along Interstate 25 near Dacono, Colo.
Fossil Fuel Agenda Gets Pushback
Judges have ruled administration officials ignored or downplayed potential environmental damage.
May 29th, 2020
Ep5tn
Eyeing the Bounce Back
Industrial purchasing continues to lag, but a look at state-by-state re-opening schedules offers insight as to which sectors could improve sooner.
May 28th, 2020
Flames and thick, black smoke light up the pre-dawn sky following an explosion at the TPC plant.
OSHA: 3 Willful Violations Led to Plant Blasts in Texas
The November blasts and fires injured three workers and caused widespread damage to the surrounding community.
May 28th, 2020
I Stock 1184908397
Microsoft to Build New Software Hub in Northern Virginia
State officials say the hub will create 1,500 new jobs.
May 28th, 2020
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
The Highest-Paid CEOs by State
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.3 million last year.
May 28th, 2020
Christa Schall poses outside her cosmetology school, Casal Aveda Institute.
For Trade Students, Online Classes Can't Replicate Hands-On
Across the country, teachers and students in technical training classes have had to adapt to class closures rapidly and creatively.
May 27th, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference.
Congress Shifts to Overhauling Small Business Aid
Formal talks on the next phase of the federal coronavirus response are absent from the agenda.
May 27th, 2020