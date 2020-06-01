Workers Face a Child Care Crisis

More than one-third of families report that someone has stayed home from work to mind their children.

Jun 1st, 2020
Alexandra OlsonSally Ho
Sara Adelman holds her daughter Amelia in Salt Lake City.
Sara Adelman holds her daughter Amelia in Salt Lake City.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A single father in New Jersey is taking unpaid leave from his job as a baker because he has no one to look after his son. A university employee in New York realizes she may never return to the office after her autistic daughter's child care center closed for good. A new mother in Utah uses vacation time to take two hours off from work each day.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a staggering child care crisis that threatens to undermine the reopening of the U.S. economy. More than one-third of families report that someone has stayed home from work to mind their children because of the outbreak, according to a nationwide survey by the Urban Institute, an economic policy research group.

Public schools in most states are closed for the remainder of the academic year. Many camps will not open this summer. Thousands of day cares are also closed, many of them following the lead of school districts, while some remain open only for children of essential workers. And the informal network of relatives and friends that many parents rely on has disintegrated in a world of social distancing.

Dan Cappilla saw other no choice but to take unpaid leave from his job as an overnight baker at a ShopRite in Manahawkin, New Jersey.

Before the pandemic his parents took turns spending the night looking after his 7-year-old son, Gavin. But he fears exposing them to the virus, especially since they live with his 90-year-old grandmother.

His manager offered him daytime hours, but with schools closed that didn't help. Cappilla needs to be home during the day to guide his son through remote lessons. Unable to pay next month’s rent, Cappilla is holding out for summer, when schooling won't be an issue and he hopes the virus will have ebbed enough for his parents to come back.

“My hands are tied," Cappilla said. “I have no solid plan.”

The uncertainty will endure for months. School officials from New York to Chicago have said remote learning may continue into at least part of the next academic year.

The National Association for the Education of Young Children, an organization of early learning professionals, estimates that half the country's child care providers are closed. A study by NAEYC and the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, projected that 4.5 million child care slots risk disappearing without significant aid.

KinderCare, the largest private child care provider in the country with nearly 1,600 locations, said it lost 90% of its business when lockdown and social distancing rules took hold.

The Portland, Oregon-based company initially closed all but 450 of its centers, which were left open to serve essential workers' kids. It hopes to reopen most by June.

“We’ll be in this heightened, sensitive world at least until we get a vaccine,” CEO Tom Wyatt said. “We have to get used to that.”

Congressional Democrats are introducing legislation to provide $50 billion to help child care providers offset the costs of opening safely, including procuring protective equipment and possibly enrolling fewer children to meet health guidelines. Prospects for passage are unclear, but two Republican senators, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, have called for the next pandemic relief package to include $25 billion for the child care industry.

Congress already allocated $3.5 billion for the child care industry under a pandemic relief bill passed in March, but the aid has been slow to reach providers. Many also have struggled to qualify for loans under a separate payroll protection program.

Laurie Fletcher, who runs a day care out of her Michigan home, has seen her income plummet since the state ordered day cares closed except for essential workers' children. But she was unable receive payroll protection because she lacked a business account and ended up laying off her full-time assistant.

"We are basically paying to stay open for the essential workers,” Fletcher said.

More than 330,000 child care workers have lost their jobs since March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“People are going to find that if there is no child care system to return to, they aren’t going to be able to go back to work,” said Catherine White, director of child care and early learning at the National Women’s Law Center, which supported a coalition of more than 500 child care providers and advocates in calling for the $50 billion relief bill.

“Women especially are going to pay the price,” White added, noting that even before the pandemic, mothers were more likely than fathers to leave the workforce over child care difficulties. “Women are over half the workforce. What does that mean for our economy if women can’t go back to work?”

Samantha Shlimbaum, a program manager at Pace University in New York, is counting on her employer's flexibility. She was heartbroken to learn that her 3-year-old daughter's after-school center closed down. It was one of of the few that would accept Nina, who is autistic and attends a special-needs preschool.

With the preschool also closed, Shlimbaum is now working from home while caring for her daughter, who requires speech therapy. Her husband helps, but he eventually will return to work as a real estate agent.

“I can't sit in front of a spreadsheet and ensure it is 100% accurate. I get distracted with my kid in the background,” Shlimbaum said. "We might go and stay with family for a while, but beyond that, it will be the way it is.”

A rare and serious inflammatory condition in children that's linked to the coronavirus is also exacerbating child care problems.

The syndrome influenced New York City Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision not to reopen summer school classrooms and has parents agonizing over whether to it's safe to send children to day care.

Sara Adelman, a marketing manager working from home in Salt Lake City, is burning through paid vacation time to take the last two hours off each workday to look after her 7-month-old daughter. Even so, she couldn't bring herself to put her back in day care, which reopens Monday.

“There’s a lot of different expectations," Adelman said. “It’s hard to know what the correct answer is.”

More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 28, 2020.
House Approves Changes to Virus Aid Subsidy Program
The new measure extends the program through the end of the year and gives business owners 24 weeks to spend federal aid.
May 29th, 2020
A pump jack over an oil well along Interstate 25 near Dacono, Colo.
Fossil Fuel Agenda Gets Pushback
Judges have ruled administration officials ignored or downplayed potential environmental damage.
May 29th, 2020
Ep5tn
Eyeing the Bounce Back
Industrial purchasing continues to lag, but a look at state-by-state re-opening schedules offers insight as to which sectors could improve sooner.
May 28th, 2020
Flames and thick, black smoke light up the pre-dawn sky following an explosion at the TPC plant.
OSHA: 3 Willful Violations Led to Plant Blasts in Texas
The November blasts and fires injured three workers and caused widespread damage to the surrounding community.
May 28th, 2020
I Stock 1184908397
Microsoft to Build New Software Hub in Northern Virginia
State officials say the hub will create 1,500 new jobs.
May 28th, 2020
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
The Highest-Paid CEOs by State
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.3 million last year.
May 28th, 2020
Christa Schall poses outside her cosmetology school, Casal Aveda Institute.
For Trade Students, Online Classes Can't Replicate Hands-On
Across the country, teachers and students in technical training classes have had to adapt to class closures rapidly and creatively.
May 27th, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference.
Congress Shifts to Overhauling Small Business Aid
Formal talks on the next phase of the federal coronavirus response are absent from the agenda.
May 27th, 2020
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken smile outside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building
SpaceX on Cusp of Launching Astronauts
The planned afternoon liftoff to the International Space Station will be the first launch of Americans from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.
May 27th, 2020
Demonstrators block the main entrance of Chevron Corp. in San Ramon, Calif.
Big Oil Loses Appeal in Climate Change Suits
The lawsuits claim Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and others created a public nuisance.
May 27th, 2020
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp 5bcf3415479c2
Mitsubishi Aircraft Closing US Locations, Cutting Jobs
The decision will affect hundreds of workers in Washington state.
May 26th, 2020
A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl.
Virgin Orbit Fails on First Rocket Launch Attempt
The rocket was supposed to fall for a few seconds before hurtling into a low Earth orbit.
May 26th, 2020