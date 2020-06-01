Average US Gas Price Up 8 Cents Over 2 Weeks to $2.05

the increases come amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

Jun 1st, 2020
I Stock 909610188
iStock

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.

Lundberg says the current average price is 88 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, up a penny.

More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 28, 2020.
House Approves Changes to Virus Aid Subsidy Program
The new measure extends the program through the end of the year and gives business owners 24 weeks to spend federal aid.
May 29th, 2020
A pump jack over an oil well along Interstate 25 near Dacono, Colo.
Fossil Fuel Agenda Gets Pushback
Judges have ruled administration officials ignored or downplayed potential environmental damage.
May 29th, 2020
Ep5tn
Eyeing the Bounce Back
Industrial purchasing continues to lag, but a look at state-by-state re-opening schedules offers insight as to which sectors could improve sooner.
May 28th, 2020
Flames and thick, black smoke light up the pre-dawn sky following an explosion at the TPC plant.
OSHA: 3 Willful Violations Led to Plant Blasts in Texas
The November blasts and fires injured three workers and caused widespread damage to the surrounding community.
May 28th, 2020
I Stock 1184908397
Microsoft to Build New Software Hub in Northern Virginia
State officials say the hub will create 1,500 new jobs.
May 28th, 2020
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.
The Highest-Paid CEOs by State
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.3 million last year.
May 28th, 2020
Christa Schall poses outside her cosmetology school, Casal Aveda Institute.
For Trade Students, Online Classes Can't Replicate Hands-On
Across the country, teachers and students in technical training classes have had to adapt to class closures rapidly and creatively.
May 27th, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference.
Congress Shifts to Overhauling Small Business Aid
Formal talks on the next phase of the federal coronavirus response are absent from the agenda.
May 27th, 2020
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken smile outside the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building
SpaceX on Cusp of Launching Astronauts
The planned afternoon liftoff to the International Space Station will be the first launch of Americans from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.
May 27th, 2020
Demonstrators block the main entrance of Chevron Corp. in San Ramon, Calif.
Big Oil Loses Appeal in Climate Change Suits
The lawsuits claim Chevron, Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and others created a public nuisance.
May 27th, 2020
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp 5bcf3415479c2
Mitsubishi Aircraft Closing US Locations, Cutting Jobs
The decision will affect hundreds of workers in Washington state.
May 26th, 2020
A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl.
Virgin Orbit Fails on First Rocket Launch Attempt
The rocket was supposed to fall for a few seconds before hurtling into a low Earth orbit.
May 26th, 2020