Recovering from COVID-19, Altria CEO Retires

Altria, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, did not say if the 56-year-old Willard's retirement was related to his illness.

Apr 20th, 2020
Associated Press
This June 14, 2018, file photo shows cartons of Marlboro cigarettes on the shelves at JR outlet in Burlington, N.C.
This June 14, 2018, file photo shows cartons of Marlboro cigarettes on the shelves at JR outlet in Burlington, N.C.
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Altria Group says that Chairman and CEO Howard Willard, who was recovering from COVID-19, has retired. Altria, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, did not say if the 56-year-old Willard's retirement was related to his illness. The company said Willard, whose career spanned 28 years at the company, decided to retire.

Chief Financial Officer Billy Gifford will replace Willard as CEO effective immediately.

The board of directors credited Willard for guiding the company as it transitions away from traditional cigarettes into non-combustibles. Late in 2018, Richmond, Virginia-based Altria discontinued its own e-cigarette line and bought a 35% stake in Juul Labs. U.S. regulators are suing to break up that multi-billion deal, saying the partnership was effectively an agreement not to compete in the U.S. vaping market.

Sales of Juul have been in decline in recent months as the company finds itself under state and federal investigations, lawsuits and flavor restrictions aimed at curbing underage vaping.

The board also decided to separate the roles of chairman and CEO. Thomas Farrell, formerly the board's independent presiding director, was named the new independent chairman.

More in Home
Boeing 737 Max fuselages sit on a tarmac outside of the Spirit AeroSystems&apos; factory in Wichita, Kansas.
Spirit Brings Back Some Workers
Boeing, Spirit's biggest customer, plans to resume production next week.
Apr 20th, 2020
Double Exposure Businessman Working In Modern Office With Modern Technology 635671226 2125x1416
7 Ways to Stay Relevant
Some key steps manufacturers can take to help support workers and customers while confronting daily challenges and disruptions.
Apr 15th, 2020
User Solutions joined the fight against COVID-19.
User Solutions Joins COVID Fight
The software is available to any manufacturer repurposing production lines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Apr 17th, 2020
Thumb 2
States with Most Unemployment
WalletHub ranked the states with the biggest increases in coronavirus-related unemployment claims.
Apr 17th, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks with reporters outside the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill.
Small Business Rescue Program Hits Limit
The program reached its $349 billion lending cap and is no longer accepting applications.
Apr 17th, 2020
In this April 13, 2020 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich.
Midwest States Try to Reopen Economy
The agreement includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Kentucky.
Apr 17th, 2020
In this April 13, 2020, photo, Kulule Amosa steps out of the apartment she shares with her husband who works at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Meat Plant Jobs Perilous Amid Virus
A plant in Sioux Falls clocked so many cases that it was forced to close this week.
Apr 16th, 2020
Cameron Webb, an employee with McLane Company, makes a delivery to a Family Dollar in Dallas, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
22 Million Americans Lose Jobs
The unemployment rate could reach Depression-era levels this month.
Apr 16th, 2020
Vet tech Ashley Kultau, left, and Dr. Marisa Shulman check out Orik at Riverview Animal Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Government Business Loans Near Limit
The lending program is quickly approaching its $349 billion cap.
Apr 16th, 2020
Workers pack surgical masks at a factory in Suining city in southwest China&apos;s Sichuan province.
China Won't Limit Anti-Virus Supplies
U.S. officials have expressed frustration with hurdles faced by American companies.
Apr 16th, 2020
Detroit Skyline Ap
Detroit Faces Financial Woes Once Again
The city could return under state oversight if action is not taken quickly.
Apr 15th, 2020
This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Potential Vaccines Make Progress
Initial tests focus on safety, and researchers in both countries are trying out different doses of different types of shots.
Apr 15th, 2020