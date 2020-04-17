The 10 State Unemployment Rates Most Affected by COVID-19

WalletHub recently unveiled their rankings of states with the biggest increases in Coronavirus-related unemployment claims. The online provider of credit reports and financial services compared current claims with those on March 16.
The report states that during the Great Recession (2007-2009), 8.8 million American jobs were lost. The pandemic has claimed 22 million jobs - basically wiping out the 22.7 million jobs created since.
The 10 states with the greatest increase in unemployment claims have been:
- New Hampshire
- Louisiana
- Michiga
- Virginia
- Georgia
- Indiana
- North Carolina
- Kentucky
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
The state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, New York, is 37th. Washington state, an early hotspot for the virus comes in 33rd.
The 10 states with the smallest increase in unemployment claims have been:
- Arizona
- Texas
- Illinois
- Arkansas
- California
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
- Alaska
- Connecticut
- Oregon