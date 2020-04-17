The 10 State Unemployment Rates Most Affected by COVID-19

WalletHub recently unveiled their rankings of states with the biggest increases in Coronavirus-related unemployment claims. The online provider of credit reports and financial services compared current claims with those on March 16.

The report states that during the Great Recession (2007-2009), 8.8 million American jobs were lost. The pandemic has claimed 22 million jobs - basically wiping out the 22.7 million jobs created since.

The 10 states with the greatest increase in unemployment claims have been:

New Hampshire

Louisiana

Michiga

Virginia

Georgia

Indiana

North Carolina

Kentucky

North Dakota

South Dakota

The state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, New York, is 37th. Washington state, an early hotspot for the virus comes in 33rd.

The 10 states with the smallest increase in unemployment claims have been: