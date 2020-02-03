Regulators Revisit Environmental Review for Pipeline Replacement

Environmental and tribal activists are urging the government to kill the project.

Steve Karnowski
Feb 3rd, 2020
Opponents of Enbridge Energy&apos;s proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota demonstrate on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, before a hearing on the project before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in the state Capitol complex in St. Paul, Minn.
Opponents of Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota demonstrate on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, before a hearing on the project before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in the state Capitol complex in St. Paul, Minn.
Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators opened a hearing Friday on an updated environmental review for Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across the state, but most testimony focused on broader questions of whether the project even be built.

Environmental and tribal activists urged the Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its earlier approvals and kill the project, saying climate change has reached a crisis stage. But the project's supporters, including union construction workers, testified it's time to let Enbridge complete the $2.6 billion project.

Dr. Laalitha Surapaneni, a physician at the University of Minnesota, was first in line for the hearing. She said in an interview that she had waited outside in the cold since 3:30 a.m. with no guarantee that she'd get to talk because she considers climate change to be a health emergency. When she got drawn at random to testify, she asserted that the updated review is “inadequate” because it doesn't properly address human health risks from a spill or the threat of climate change to human health.

“You have the power to protect the health of Minnesotans — not just today but the health of generations to come,” Surapaneni told the commissioners.

Line 3, which was built in the 1960s, starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Enbridge says the old line needs replacing because it's increasingly prone to corrosion and cracking and can run at only about half its original capacity.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals sent the previous final version of the project's environmental review back to the commission after finding that the massive document failed to adequately deal with the potential risks of an oil spill in the Lake Superior watershed. The state Department of Commerce then conducted additional modeling and concluded in the update that there was little chance of a spill reaching the lake.

So the central questions on the commission's agenda were whether the update is adequate to pass muster with the courts, and if so, whether to reissue the certificate of need and route permit that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge needs to proceed with building the Minnesota segment. The new Canadian and Wisconsin segments are already operating.

Enbridge said in a filing ahead of the hearing that the update meets the court's concerns and that the record continues to show that the project is needed.

Friday's session — the 68th public hearing on the project by Enbridge's count — was meant for comments from the general public, including several lawmakers.

Democratic Rep. Frank Hornstein, of Minneapolis, was one of the relatively few testifiers to address the adequacy of the updated environmental review. He said there are still significant shortcomings with how it addresses the need for a rapid spill response.

But Democratic Sen. David Tomassoni, of Chisholm, who has applied to fill an open seat on the PUC, urged commissioners to approve the update and reaffirm the certificate of need and route permit.

“The old pipeline needs replacing," Tomassoni said. "Replacing old infrastructure protects our water and natural resources. The construction alone will provide hundreds of good paying jobs with the latest and most modern technology. It just makes good sense to do so.”

The commission will hear Monday, and Tuesday if more time is needed, from official parties to the case, which include Enbridge, its allies, and environmental and tribal groups opposed to the project. Their testimony is expected to focus more closely on the updated environmental review. If the commissioners sign off, Enbridge will still need to secure some state and federal permits.

More in Home
In this April 26, 2107 photo, Braidy Industries Inc. CEO Craig Bouchard, right, and Republican Gov. Matt Bevin speak with reporters in Wurtland, Ky.
Aluminum Company Plans New $1.7B Mill
Company executives are giving conflicting statements on whether the CEO has stepped down.
Feb 3rd, 2020
ProGlove&apos;s wearable barcode scanner.
Unlocking Traceability, Efficiency in the Supply Chain
See how wearable technology applications can help streamline supply chain processes, boosting traceability and worker efficiency.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Mack
Mack Trucks to Add Jobs
The operation will be focused on medium-duty truck production.
Jan 31st, 2020
Jet
F-35 Has Gun Problems
The F-35’s annual assessment by the Pentagon’s test center isn’t exactly giving its reputation a boost.
Jan 31st, 2020
Ebdbe345 Thumb (1)
Futuristic Tractor
And it's autonomous. Also, bomb-proof trash bags and new puncture-proof tires.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Jocelyn Nieto stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, AR.
Amazon Prime Now Has 150 Million Members
That's up 50 percent from the last time Amazon disclosed the number in 2018.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1184854365
Spirit CFO Resigns, Makes 737 Max Deal
As part of the deal, the company says it will ramp up deliveries of the 737 Max throughout 2020.
Jan 31st, 2020
Asteroid
Asteroid Mining Could Solve Shortage
Some near-earth asteroids could be worth billions. Now we just have to get there and back - safely and cost-effectively.
Jan 31st, 2020
I Stock 1065949052
24 US Mining Deaths in 2019
This is the lowest number in history.
Jan 31st, 2020
This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows Kerri Walsh Jennings, left, and Brooke Sweat in a scene from the company&apos;s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl Ads Reflect Demand for Low Carbs, Fizz
This year's Super Bowl ads include several ads from beer brands that stress low calories and carbs.
Jan 30th, 2020
Sanitizer
FDA Warns Purell Over Flu Claims
Until then, the products will be viewed as unapproved drugs.
Jan 30th, 2020
This Jan. 22 file photo shows the waterfront in Portland, ME.
US Economy Grew at 2.1% Rate in Q4
Growth was supported by solid but slower consumer spending and an improvement in the trade deficit.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Fed Leaves Rate Alone, Sees Virus as Risk
The central bank said it would hold short-term rates in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, far below levels that have been typical during previous expansions.
Jan 29th, 2020
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Jan. 29 in Washington.
What Trump's USMCA Actually Does
Here are some questions and answers about the new deal.
Jan 29th, 2020