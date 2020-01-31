On the Heels of Layoff Announcements, Mack Trucks to Add Jobs

Earlier this year, Mack Trucks announced plans to lay off 305 employees at its Philadelphia-area assembly plant.

At the time, the company blamed the layoffs on a downturn in the heavy-duty truck market.

In late January, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Mack would be investing $13 million for a new plant in the state’s Roanoke county.

The operation will be focused on medium-duty truck production.

According to Chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors David Radford, this will be “the first automotive project established in Virginia from prototype to production.”

A $700,000 state grant will assist Roanoke County with the project, and funding to support training will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Mack has made a commitment to creating 250 jobs at the plant.