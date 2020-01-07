The Testing Series: How Cords Are Tested

The Top 6 tests that every cord should go through before it finds a mate.

Eric SorensenDavid Mantey
Jan 7th, 2020
Test Series Thumb

When we first brought electric power into our homes it was a gamble; fires were frequent and electrical connections were often unsafe. Nowadays, the cord and the plug (receptacle) are an afterthought.

Whether it's accidentally plugging in a coffee pot over a hot oven burner or pulling a hospital patient away from the wall, cords are expected to remain safe and operational despite our many abuses. 

The Testing Series from IEN covers how one American manufacturer is making sure that we stay safe and our products remain powered. 

The series includes exclusive footage from Interpower’s state-of-the-art facilities in Iowa, as the tests were being performed. 

The information comes from interviews with Ron Barrett, Product Development Manager at Interpower, and Van Taylor, Advanced Extrusion Technician. 

Here are the Top 6 tests that every cord should go through before it finds a mate:

  1. Vertical Flame Test
  2. Hospital Grade Drop Test
  3. Tensile & Elongation (Stretch) Test
  4. Wall Thickness
  5. Tumble Barrel Test
  6. Flex Test

For more information, visit https://www.interpower.com/ic/.

More in Home
Trucks Istock
Mack Trucks to Lay Off 300
Mack blamed the layoffs on a downturn in the heavy-duty truck market.
Jan 8th, 2020
Male Nurse Istock
More Men Are Taking Female-Dominated Jobs
Men who enter female-dominated jobs experience, on average, a 4% wage increase and significant boosts to the prestige of their job relative to their previous job.
Jan 8th, 2020
Mayhew
Automatic Center Punch
The punch force, ranging from 13.5lbs. - 31.5lbs., can easily be adjusted with the simple turn of a knob, located on the handle.
Jan 8th, 2020
New Thumb
Opioid Deaths When Plants Close
Five years after plants closed, opioid deaths were 85% higher.
Jan 8th, 2020
E12 Mm Thumb
Plant Worker Arrested for Putting Pine-Sol in Coworker’s Drink
The coworker teased him, so he spiked her drink and now he's facing a felony.
Jan 7th, 2020
E18 Mb Thumb
Company Hands Out $10 Million in Bonuses
The payouts ranged from $5,000 to $400,000.
Jan 7th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles. A federal judge on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, allowed California&apos;s updated light bulb efficiency standards to take effect with the new year Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento rejected a petition from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the American Lighting Association to temporarily block new minimum efficiency standards for light bulbs that were adopted by the California Energy Commission in November.
CA Light Bulb Shift Approved
Supporters said the change will save Californians as much as $2.4 billion on their annual utility bills.
Jan 6th, 2020
I Stock 1178556757
Borden Files for Bankruptcy
Borden Dairy is the second major US dairy to file for bankruptcy in as many months, following Dean Foods.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. U-Haul has a New Year&apos;s resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won&apos;t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a &apos;healthier workforce.&apos; The new policy will start Feb. 1, 2020. and won&apos;t apply to those hired before then.
U-Haul Won't Hire Some Smokers
Those hired in the 21 states that legally allow nicotine will need to agree to be screened for nicotine use in the future.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 18, 2019 file photo, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins fellow Democrats and activists seeking better pay as the House approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade &mdash; to $15 an hour, at the Capitol in Washington.
2020 Brings Higher Labor Costs for Small Biz
As of Jan. 1, there are higher minimum wages in a quarter of the states, and new federal overtime rules, along with several regional factors.
Jan 6th, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Ien Holiday Vid Thumb 2
Happy Holidays from Our Team to Yours
See you in January!
Dec 24th, 2019
BenShot recently completed construction on a new glass factory in Wisconsin.
BenShot Workers Won't Get Guns
Because everyone got one last year.
Dec 24th, 2019