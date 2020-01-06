Judge OKs California's Shift to Energy Saving Light Bulbs

Supporters said the change will save Californians as much as $2.4 billion on their annual utility bills.

Don Thompson
Jan 6th, 2020
In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles. A federal judge on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, allowed California&apos;s updated light bulb efficiency standards to take effect with the new year Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento rejected a petition from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the American Lighting Association to temporarily block new minimum efficiency standards for light bulbs that were adopted by the California Energy Commission in November.
In this Jan. 21, 2011 file photo, manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles. A federal judge on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, allowed California's updated light bulb efficiency standards to take effect with the new year Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento rejected a petition from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the American Lighting Association to temporarily block new minimum efficiency standards for light bulbs that were adopted by the California Energy Commission in November.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday allowed California’s updated light bulb efficiency standards to take effect with the new year.

U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller of Sacramento rejected a petition from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the American Lighting Association to temporarily block new minimum efficiency standards for light bulbs that the California Energy Commission adopted in November.

The judge said the associations are unlikely to succeed in their lawsuit, which argues that the state rules conflict with federal law.

Mueller said state regulators appear to have acted properly under exemptions that gave special privileges to California and Nevada to adopt tougher regulations more quickly than the U.S. Department of Energy.

In granting the exemptions, “Congress recognized, among other things, California’s history of leadership in energy efficiency regulations,” Mueller wrote.

President Donald Trump's administration in September scrapped an Energy Department rule that would have phased out less energy efficient incandescent bulbs nationwide. That decision slowed a yearslong effort by Congress and previous administrations to switch the nation to LED bulbs and other lighting that uses less electricity.

Mueller's ruling “keeps California at the forefront of the movement to resist the Trump Department of Energy’s efforts to tie Americans to the technology of the past,” Noah Horowitz, director of the Center for Energy Efficiency Standards at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement. "Given our climate crisis, it’s appalling that the greedy lighting manufacturers are still fighting these common-sense regulations that deliver massive carbon savings and put money back in consumers’ pockets.”

The American Lighting Association's vice president for government engagement, Michael Weems, said the decision sets a dangerous precedent when it comes to federal preemption, "and the consumers of California will suffer as a result.”

"Retailers will be burdened with perfectly good product that is now illegal for sale in California. Consumer access to these products is effectively eliminated,” he said in a statement.

The new regulations include incandescent and halogen candle- and flame-shaped bulbs used in chandeliers and sconces, reflector bulbs used in recessed cans and track lighting, round globe bulbs, and bulbs that can operate at three different light levels. Previous regulations affected other types of light bulbs.

Supporters said the change will save Californians as much as $2.4 billion on their annual utility bills after less efficient bulbs have burned out.

More in Home
Trucks Istock
Mack Trucks to Lay Off 300
Mack blamed the layoffs on a downturn in the heavy-duty truck market.
Jan 8th, 2020
Male Nurse Istock
More Men Are Taking Female-Dominated Jobs
Men who enter female-dominated jobs experience, on average, a 4% wage increase and significant boosts to the prestige of their job relative to their previous job.
Jan 8th, 2020
Mayhew
Automatic Center Punch
The punch force, ranging from 13.5lbs. - 31.5lbs., can easily be adjusted with the simple turn of a knob, located on the handle.
Jan 8th, 2020
New Thumb
Opioid Deaths When Plants Close
Five years after plants closed, opioid deaths were 85% higher.
Jan 8th, 2020
Test Series Thumb
The Testing Series: How Cords Are Tested
The Top 6 tests that every cord should go through before it finds a mate.
Jan 7th, 2020
E12 Mm Thumb
Plant Worker Arrested for Putting Pine-Sol in Coworker’s Drink
The coworker teased him, so he spiked her drink and now he's facing a felony.
Jan 7th, 2020
E18 Mb Thumb
Company Hands Out $10 Million in Bonuses
The payouts ranged from $5,000 to $400,000.
Jan 7th, 2020
I Stock 1133251566
US Trade Deficit Falls 8.2% in Nov.
Shrinking to $43.1 billion, November showed the smallest deficit since October 2016.
Jan 7th, 2020
I Stock 1178556757
Borden Files for Bankruptcy
Borden Dairy is the second major US dairy to file for bankruptcy in as many months, following Dean Foods.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. U-Haul has a New Year&apos;s resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke. The moving company said that it won&apos;t hire nicotine users in the 21 states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a &apos;healthier workforce.&apos; The new policy will start Feb. 1, 2020. and won&apos;t apply to those hired before then.
U-Haul Won't Hire Some Smokers
Those hired in the 21 states that legally allow nicotine will need to agree to be screened for nicotine use in the future.
Jan 6th, 2020
In this July 18, 2019 file photo, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi joins fellow Democrats and activists seeking better pay as the House approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade &mdash; to $15 an hour, at the Capitol in Washington.
2020 Brings Higher Labor Costs for Small Biz
As of Jan. 1, there are higher minimum wages in a quarter of the states, and new federal overtime rules, along with several regional factors.
Jan 6th, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, FL on Dec. 24.
Trump to Sign 1st-Step China Deal Jan. 15
The so-called “Phase One” agreement is smaller than the comprehensive deal Trump had hoped for and leaves many of the thorniest issues between the two countries for future talks.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Ien Holiday Vid Thumb 2
Happy Holidays from Our Team to Yours
See you in January!
Dec 24th, 2019
BenShot recently completed construction on a new glass factory in Wisconsin.
BenShot Workers Won't Get Guns
Because everyone got one last year.
Dec 24th, 2019