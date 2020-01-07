Company Hands Out $10 Million in Bonuses

Based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Myrl & Roy's Paving is a paving and rock materials company. Myrl Unzelman and Roy H. Schultz started the company 50 years ago with a $500 dump truck, a rake, and a shovel.

Last week, the company split $10 million in bonuses among its 120 employees. The payouts ranged from $5,000 to $400,000.

The bonuses were bittersweet as the second-generation family company is leaving the business. At the end of 2019, the company was bought out by L.G. Everist, a fifth generation family company based in Sioux Falls.

After the sale, the Unzelman family wanted to share the wealth with employees. Especially those who stuck with the company over the years, through thick and thin.