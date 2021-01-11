Former Seafood Processor Owner Gets Prison for Tax Evasion

He had been evading and obstructing the IRS since 2008.

Jan 11th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsAlex ShanahanDavid Mantey

Editor's Note: This article has been updated. In an initial press release from the US Department of Justice, Billie Schofield was identified as the owner of Northern Pelagic Group. It has come to our attention that Billie Schofield is the former owner and a former employee who was terminated as an employee more than six years ago, and was no longer an owner as of four years ago. 

On Jan. 8, Billie R. Schofield was sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion. For more than 10 years, the Rhode Island man attempted to evade his federal income taxes. 

According to the Department of Justice and additional sources, Schofield is a former owner and employee of Northern Pelagic Group LLC, a seafood processing business located on Fish Island in New Bedford, Massachusetts. 

In 2009, he stopped filing income tax returns and failed to pay taxes on hundreds of thousands of dollars in income. Between 2008 and 2018, Schofield obstructed IRS attempts to assess and collect his taxes by filing fraudulent forms, negotiating income checks to cash and submitting fraudulent checks to the IRS, among other efforts.

With penalties and interest, Schofield caused a tax loss of more than $350,000 to the U.S.

In addition to prison, Schofield received three years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and the court ordered him to pay $364,200.22 in restitution to the IRS. 

According to the company's website, NORPEL, now under new ownership, was established in 2002 and has become vertically integrated with a focus on Atlantic Herring, Atlantic Mackerel, Illex (shortfin) squid and Loligo Squid.

NORPEL has two fishing vessels, a state-of-the-art freezing facility, and is known globally for its seafood and custom processing services for food and pet food businesses across the globe.

More
Mm 166 Thumb
Report: Apple to Partner with Hyundai on Secret Car Project
Starting a car company from scratch is famously difficult.
Jan 12th, 2021
People look at a 145 inch Ultra Large UHD display in the LG booth at the CES tech show, on Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. CES, the annual gadget show that showcases the buzziest and brightest tech, looks different this year — less Vegas glitz, more internet efficiency. With no physical conference in Las Vegas due to the pandemic, 1,800 companies are instead taking to streaming video to show off new products and technology to 150,000 CES attendees across the globe.
5 CES Trends to Watch
CES will reflect the tumultuous year that preceded it.
Jan 12th, 2021
Chickentn2
Chicken Producers Pay Millions More for Price-Fixing
Years-long litigation continues to impact meat processors.
Jan 12th, 2021
Asset Management
The Digital Transformation — Part I: From Post-Its to TV Screens
In the first of a three-part series, the author discusses recent advances that provide manufacturers with greater real-time visibility into shop floor production.
Jan 12th, 2021
Mm 164 Thumb
Fire Extinguisher Maker Agrees to $12M Penalty
The company received nearly 400 reports of product failures.
Jan 11th, 2021
Frametn
Truck Frame Demand Leads to New Jobs in Kentucky
The company needs to make more vehicle frames for light- and heavyweight trucks.
Jan 11th, 2021
G Etn
GE Can't Retrieve Pay from Ex-CEO Despite Disastrous Run
Jeff Immelt has been retired since 2017, but shareholders still want answers.
Jan 8th, 2021
Io T
How Manufacturers Are Reengineering Themselves — and Their Futures
Interconnectedness through Industry 4.0 gives manufacturers an edge in two key areas.
Jan 8th, 2021
Victor Flores, 66, a third-generation owner of a gift shop, sweeps the steps of his store on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles. Millions of business owners are about to get additional help as they weather the coronavirus outbreak.
More Coronavirus Relief on the Way for Small Businesses
The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department are preparing to revive the PPP five months after its first two rounds of funding ended.
Jan 8th, 2021
Ep104
Wall Falls on GM Worker in Forklift Accident
A 57-year-old worker at GM’s Marion Metal Center stamping plant has died.
Jan 7th, 2021
In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, A Boeing 737 MAX jet taxis after landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all.
Boeing Owes $2.5B Over Max Jet Claims
The settlement with the Justice Department includes money for crash victims.
Jan 7th, 2021
Mm 163 Thumb
Bad Advice on Cannabis Leads to National Security Trial
Let's call it a cautionary tale.
Jan 7th, 2021