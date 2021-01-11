Truck Frame Demand Leads to New Jobs in Kentucky

The company needs to make more vehicle frames for light- and heavyweight trucks.

Jan 11th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenDavid Mantey

Tier 1 automotive supplier Metalsa is adding 300 jobs in the U.S.

The company, based in Mexico, will create the positions at its manufacturing plant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. 

According to The News-Enterprise, the company needs to increase production to keep up with demand for vehicle frames for light- and heavyweight trucks. 

The entry-level technician jobs are full-time, permanent positions. Metalsa is also looking for skilled trades, including maintenance and tooling. Salaried positions are available in operations, quality assurance and engineering. 

The plant is the company's second-largest overall and the biggest in the U.S.

The facility employs more than 1,800 permanent and contract employees across various operations, including stamping, assembly, welding and painting.

Pay begins at $15.29 per hour with full union benefits after 90 days, cash incentives after 180 days, a pension plan, a 401(k) match, referral bonuses, attendance incentives and overtime opportunities.

Chickentn2
Chicken Producers Pay Millions More for Price-Fixing
Years-long litigation continues to impact meat processors.
Jan 12th, 2021
Asset Management
The Digital Transformation — Part I: From Post-Its to TV Screens
In the first of a three-part series, the author discusses recent advances that provide manufacturers with greater real-time visibility into shop floor production.
Jan 12th, 2021
Mm 165 Thumb
Seafood Processor Gets Prison for Tax Evasion
He has been evading and obstructing the IRS since 2008.
Jan 11th, 2021
Mm 164 Thumb
Fire Extinguisher Maker Agrees to $12M Penalty
The company received nearly 400 reports of product failures.
Jan 11th, 2021
G Etn
GE Can't Retrieve Pay from Ex-CEO Despite Disastrous Run
Jeff Immelt has been retired since 2017, but shareholders still want answers.
Jan 8th, 2021
Io T
How Manufacturers Are Reengineering Themselves — and Their Futures
Interconnectedness through Industry 4.0 gives manufacturers an edge in two key areas.
Jan 8th, 2021
Victor Flores, 66, a third-generation owner of a gift shop, sweeps the steps of his store on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles. Millions of business owners are about to get additional help as they weather the coronavirus outbreak.
More Coronavirus Relief on the Way for Small Businesses
The Small Business Administration and the Treasury Department are preparing to revive the PPP five months after its first two rounds of funding ended.
Jan 8th, 2021
Ep104
Wall Falls on GM Worker in Forklift Accident
A 57-year-old worker at GM’s Marion Metal Center stamping plant has died.
Jan 7th, 2021
In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, A Boeing 737 MAX jet taxis after landing at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing will pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal charge related to its troubled 737 Max jetliner. The Justice Department announced the settlement Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 nearly two years after the second of two crashes that killed 346 people in all.
Boeing Owes $2.5B Over Max Jet Claims
The settlement with the Justice Department includes money for crash victims.
Jan 7th, 2021
Mm 163 Thumb
Bad Advice on Cannabis Leads to National Security Trial
Let's call it a cautionary tale.
Jan 7th, 2021
Apple
Apple to Tie Exec Bonuses to Climate, Social Goals
The initiative was reportedly announced in response to a shareholder proposal to cut executive pay.
Jan 7th, 2021
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington.
NAM Calls on Armed Thugs to Cease Violence at Capitol
"This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend."
Jan 6th, 2021