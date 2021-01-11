Truck Frame Demand Leads to New Jobs in Kentucky

Tier 1 automotive supplier Metalsa is adding 300 jobs in the U.S.

The company, based in Mexico, will create the positions at its manufacturing plant in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

According to The News-Enterprise, the company needs to increase production to keep up with demand for vehicle frames for light- and heavyweight trucks.

The entry-level technician jobs are full-time, permanent positions. Metalsa is also looking for skilled trades, including maintenance and tooling. Salaried positions are available in operations, quality assurance and engineering.

The plant is the company's second-largest overall and the biggest in the U.S.

The facility employs more than 1,800 permanent and contract employees across various operations, including stamping, assembly, welding and painting.

Pay begins at $15.29 per hour with full union benefits after 90 days, cash incentives after 180 days, a pension plan, a 401(k) match, referral bonuses, attendance incentives and overtime opportunities.